Review: SIX! THE MUSICAL SHINES BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND at Center Stage Youth Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Are you ready for a royal happy ever after?"

With book, music, and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII. The show is performed in a pop concert style, with each performer singing about their time with Henry and battling it out to see who suffered more, and can become the group’s lead singer. Therefore not making the plot overly complicated, SIX is a high-energy spectacle that is a good time from start to finish.

The young women making up the company of SIX blow the roof off of Generations Christian Church with vocal power completely unmatched for their age range. The wives of Henry VIII as we have learned in history are Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr. Six women, "Divorced, Beheaded, Died, Survived," and all six women vying for the spot of lead singer in a band of "Ex-Wives." For 75 minutes with no intermission, SIX proved to be the one everyone came to see. Only which Queen will you choose to lead the band?

In "No Way," Catherine of Aragon revisits the time in which Henry wanted to put her in a nunnery, all the while he lusted after Anne Boleyn. Anne then turns around and tells Catherine that Henry wanted her the whole time, however following some infidelity on Henry's part, Anne began flirting with other men which caused her beheading, "Don't Lose your Head."

"I mean I guess he just really liked my head..." (Anne Boleyn)

Jane Seymour begins to sing about her time with Henry, in "Heart of Stone," but is mocked at for having had a simpler time with Henry. However, that only pertained to the stipulation that she provide him with a Male Heir to the throne.

" No matter my flaws or fears, I stayed by his side..." (Jane Seymour)

The Queens then sing "Haus of Holbein," which parodies a Dating App, which causes Henry to choose Anna of Cleves, but he leaves her based on not looking like her portrait.

Anna of Cleves continues to sing about her time in an empty palace with a massive fortune, as she sings "Get Down."

"I'm the Queen of the Castle...get down you dirty rascal..." (Anna of Cleves)

Next Katherine Howard sings about her many suitors and emotional trauma and abuse in "All You Wanna Do." Catherine Parr closes out the duels of the Queens by recounting her seperation from her one true love via an Arranged Marriage to Henry. Yet then turns around and boasts about all her accomplishments after him by singing, "I Don't Need Your Love."

The Queens then band together and sing a mashup of all the songs previously sung in the show, and even allow the audience to record the "MegaSix."

Denouncing the need of Henry's love the Queens accept themselves as individuals, and true Female Empowerment fills the room.

As Aragon, Aylani Hidalgo channels her inner Latin Diva and gives us the scorned woman. Her vocals stood out from the start, and it was exciting to see the depths of her plight. You can tell her heritage runs deep and its obvious through her exceptional performance.

As Anne Boleyn, Arianna Marquez channels her inner Melanie Martinez in her solo number. She gave it her all, and swung for the fences. Of all the Queens personally, her number was the one I cared for the least. Her performance was great, but the song itself lacked something. Not sure if this was a constant issue throughout the process, but her mic in particular seemed to be the problem child of the night constantly fading in and out and sometimes not even on at all. You lose a lot of what she has to say especially in group numbers. This in no way of course takes away from her performance.

Like Jane Seymour, Lana Greene could sing anything. Her vocal power is unmatched here, and even a few times, I audibly gasped, “Wow.” Channeling her inner Carrie Underwood, she knocked it out of the park. A truly sensational and stunning turn that I could listen to again and again. If there was a Queen of all Queens, she would be it.

As Anna of Cleves, Arianna Williams channels her inner Halsey, mixed with a little Lizzo. Of all the numbers in the show, hers stuck in my mind even the next day. I found myself singing "I'm the Queen of the Castle, get down you dirty rascal..." A costume change/reveal showed true empowerment in her character.

As Katherine Howard, Olivia Maggio channeled her inner Britney Spears. Her vibrant pink hair made her standout amongst the others. I will say there were times, especially during her number in particular, her portrayal came across lost, and confused, unsure if this was a character choice, or what-have-you, as I was briefly taken out of the moment.

Best in show goes to Bella Boyston as Catherine Parr. From the moment she took the stage to the final bow, all eyes were on her. Her vocals were unmatched, and the depth of storytelling in every moment of her solo was gravitating. You hang on her every word, and follow her every move. She commanded the stage like a true Queen, and I for one am excited to see where she goes next. Channeling her inner Alicia Keys, and HER, she is the glue that holds the entire group together.

The Choreography is meant to resemble a pop-girl group. Moves in-sync with the others each having distinct moments to stand out amongst the group. Co-Directors/ Choreographers Britny Faurote and Lexxie Lawlor provide us with choreography we could reference from girl groups of the past, but also kept it feeling fresh and new, and the ladies of SIX worked every inch of the stage. At times a few of the formations came across slightly messy, but the young women playing the Queens never falter, and are always in the moment from start to finish, so you forgive a little messiness.

Though the music is canned, or in lamens terms performed to tracks piped through a monitor, Music Director Anna Shea gets the most out of each performer. The vocal tenacity it takes to pull this show off is no small feat, and these young women prove their worth.

Costume Design by Emily Karagozian delivers a stunning rendering of the dazzling costumes , that those who have seen the show are familiar with. Providing each Queen with their own unique personality trait, and allowing each to have their moment to sparkle and shine.

Set Design is minimal and functional and works well in the space. Six Chairs flanking either side of a very large throne. Projections catered to each Queen, and a couple desk on either side of the stage. The set is simple, but allows for freedom of movement throughout the playing space.

Mics play a huge part in technical elements of a performance, and in a large space such as this, definitely warranted. However, the mic issues made it difficult to hear a couple of times.

The use of the moving throne works well for the parameters of the space, however, it makes it hard to see the full projection during the “Dating App” Sequence. Following that moment, I was left wondering if there was a way to move it and then put it back.

Co-Directors Britny Faurote and Lexxie Lawlor have put together a stunning spectacle here. From top to bottom, exceptionally executed, expertly paced, and beautifully rendered. You can tell the passion that went into every moment of the show. Britny and Lexxie understand the show and its message and lay it all on the line for the audience to experience. No stone left unturned, no rhinestone out of place, Brava! I was left slightly perplexed at the way the Queens were sitting onstage. Unsure if this was a direction given, or just a fleeting moment, but none were poised and sitting in the manner of a Queen, albeit, legs crossed at the ankle. They were all sitting as if they were just lounging around on the couch, it left me scratching my head. You can be a complete badass and still have proper decorum when sitting, especially in skirts, or what-have-you, and in front of an audience. Center Stage Youth Theatre is the first in the area to perform SIX, so hats off to you on the brave undertaking.

Make sure you take a moment, even a brief 75 minutes, and witness the powerhouse vocals on display here. It’s a shame they only have two performances because this show will guarantee to pack the house. It’s certainly the most fun you’ll have this weekend!So grab your mom and your best girlfriend, and run to see SIX! being presented by Center Stage Youth Theatre. Don’t miss out, “don’t lose your head...” purchase tickets by visiting www.csyt.ludus.com. This Friday and Saturday, April 11-12, 2025 at 7pm at Generations Christian Church.

“I’m headed straight for the castle, they wanna make me their Queen...” -Halsey, Castle.

PHOTO CREDIT: JACE SKINNER

Reader Reviews