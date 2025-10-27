Review: A Sleek, Sharp, and Sexy AMERICAN PSYCHO at Theater West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



“Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Enter Here...” -Patrick

In 1991, American Novelist Bret Easton Ellis published the highly controversial novel American Psycho. Through the story, we dive headfirst into a greed, lust, and ego-filled world told through the eyes of Patrick Bateman. A man so narcissistic, so label-driven, money hungry, and at the root of it all the depths of his humanity lie in a blood lust. Sure, he dates, he sleeps around, and is sometimes very graphic regarding his escapades, but at the root of his very being, he can’t feel. He shows no emotion, claims to never have fallen in love, and yet what is it that drives him?

Ellis, said this about his novel,

“...Bateman was crazy the same way I was. He did not come out of me sitting down and wanting to write a grand sweeping indictment of yuppie culture. It initiated because of my own isolation and alienation at a point in my life. I was living like Patrick Bateman. I was slipping into a consumerist kind of void that was supposed to give me the confidence and make me feel good about myself, but just made me feel worse and worse and worse about myself. That is where the tension of American Psycho came from. It wasn’t that I was going to make up this little serial killer on Wall Street. High Concept. Fantastic. It came from a much more personal place, and that’s something that I’ve only been admitting in the last year or so. I was so on the defensive because of the reaction to that book that I wasn’t able to talk about it on that level.”

Set during the Wall Street Era of 1989, the story follows the everyday musings of a young, money/power-hungry investment banker named Patrick Bateman. Throughout the story Bateman regails his daily routines, and his nightly misadventures with colleagues at local clubs, and his ever-present, and slightly obnoxious relationship with fellow yuppie Evelyn. The story breaks the narrative with asides written directly to the reader about Patrick’s critiques of 1980s pop music artists. Making Patrick Bateman an Unreliable Narrator, the story continues. Depicting moments of transgression, rape, mutilation, torture, cannibalism, and even necrophelia, makes American Psycho a very controversial read, so much so that it had to be shrink-wrapped before sale in other countries.

The musical, however, is loosely based on its source material and has a book written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, with music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik. The musical is based on the controversial novel of the same name by Ellis, whose novel also inspired the 2000 film starring Christian Bale. Since their release, both the novel and film, though controversial, have become cult classics. The musical made its premiere at the Almeida Theatre in London in 2013, directed by Rupert Goold. Doctor Who actor Matt Smith would assume the role of Patrick Bateman. The production would later transfer to Broadway under the direction of Goold, which began previews in March of 2016 and starred Benjamin Walker as Bateman.

The musical itself jumps around in the narrative of the novel, but piecing the story together in a seamless fashion. Featuring music by Tears for Fears (Everybody Wants to Rule the World..) and Phil Collins (In The Air Tonight..), American Psycho also features original music by Sheik, the aptly titled Killing Time, and Oh, Sri Lanka, among others. The musical pieces the narrative of Ellis’ tale together quite well, and in an entertaining, and somewhat humorous fashion. Lacing together moments of the narrative that differ from the book, for instance the moment with the Detective is really a moment with the Lawyer. Yet the moment with the Real Estate agent occurs exactly as the novel portrays it. He even openly confesses to his co-workers about his escapades, none of whom believe him. He tosses around words like “Murders, and executions” in place of “Mergers and acquisitions.”The novel and the musical end in sequence, with the closing song and closing sentence being,“Not an Exit.”

The Company of Theater West End under the Direction of Derek Critzer, pull of an exquisite and sexy production. Fully immersive, and completely current, its like an 80’s time capsule was opened up, and the audience, this show, the design elements were its contents. That is what makes this production so sleek, and so pristine, and at moments downright edgy in all the right ways. From the stark almost clinical set design elements by Ty Wilkinson and Tommy Bass, to the 80’s donned nostalgia in the costume by Maria and Ana Tew. Whether it be the place and time, or just the overall production, American Psycho is marvelous. The Music Direction by Justin Adams moved the story along at a rapid pace, and jept the audience engaged with every word. The beat of the music had us moving in our seats, while we mouthed the words. Choreography by Chris Payen was exceptional. From the robotic movements that worked in time with the music, to the moment in “Cards” that left the audience speechless. Highlight Choreographical moment of the night has to be “Killing Spree,” every moment a beat, an execution that left us completely speechless and awestruck. The moment following “Killing Spree,” was a collective gasp, it was presented with that much power.

Sound Design by Lance Labonte kept the audience intrigued the entire length of the story. The lighting worked cohesively with set elements of the stark white, almost clinical nature. The use of the tvs in the set design brought the audience into the world, but also allowed for the avant garde nature of the world to come through.

As for the cast, hands down exquisite from top to bottom.

As Patrick Bateman Chris Monell is magnificent and impressive. His piercing eyes will reach right into your soul and grab hold of you. His vocals are impressive, and the inflection in his voice is uncanny, sounding just like Bateman himself. From the very beginning he was 100% into the role, telling the story with every move, every stare, and making the audience believe in his plight.

Harvey Evans plays an exceptional Paul Owen. From first entrance to his death, you feel the greasiness ooze off of him. His vocals are powerful and shine in many moments throughout. His scenes with Bateman are impossible to look away, they are that impressive. His ability to tell a story and stay grounded in its plight are a true testament to the power of his performance. He is fully commited and you believe every word.

Woodrow Helms brings the comedic relief to the otherwise bleak story in his portrayal of Tim Price. His timing is impressive, and his vocals are top notch. Woodrow goes all in and holds nothing back in the asshat persona of Tim Price. A true standout performance of the night.

Luis Carruthers is completely infatuated with Patrick Bateman. No better a person to portray this character than Will Sippel. From beginning to end he is fully committed to both choreography and moments of dialogue. His vocal delivery is top-notch in solo moments, and his scenes with Bateman are so good they are almost cringeworthy.

Laurel Hatfield is unbeliveably annoying in all the best ways as Evelyn Williams. She is the yuppie socialite we all hate on any version of Real Housewives, yet her love for Patrick is so relatable. Her vocals are wonderfully on display here and her comedic timing is top-notch.

Jordan Grant is marvelous as Jean. Her “Girl Before,” is a highlight of the night. I love the use of staging, especially during the “Les Mis..” scene where she is seated completely across the room from Patrick, yet you cannot look away. Her vocal delivery is powerful, yet sincere, and fitting for the character.

Rounding out the Company are Johnny Flannagan (Craig McDermott/Tom Cruise), Diego Cintron Rivera (David VanPatten), Noah Howard (Sean Bateman/Doorman/ Dorsia Host), Savannah Pedersen (Courtney Lawrence), Ashley Lewis (Svetlana/Mrs. Wolfe), Hunter Rodgers (Detective Kimball), Roselyn Garcia (Christine/Hardbody Trainer), Madelynn Roberts (Victoria/Vandon/Hardbody Bartender), Sophia Liano(Store Clerk/Hardbody Waitress), Aaliyah Amarante (Sabrina/Ensemble), Bobbi Morgan (Homeless Man/Ensemble), Zachary Bailey (Ensemble), Mia Hammond (Ms. Bateman/Ensemble), Alan Pagan (Ensemble), and Cole Abrahams (Standby for Patrick Bateman). Each delivered 110% to their moments in the show, and helped move the plot forward. Not a weak-link in the company this is one exquisite well-oiled machine.

Catching the Regional Premiere of one of my favorite musicals was on my bucket-list as soon as it was announced. The Company and Crew at Theater West End did not disappoint. Telling a story so compelling, that I am even more of a fan now, than when I first stepped into the space. That is the art of true story-telling. Taking a piece that is so lauded in cult-fandom, and giving it the opportunity to live and breathe onstage is something magnificent, and Theater West End spares no expense.

Arrive early and experience some of the finest local dining the area has to offer. My recommendation is the exceptional food and service at The Old Jailhousae Kitchen & Spirts just steps away from Theater West End. American Psycho, was my first experience at Theater West End, and I have already made plans to return in the future, because programming like this is a cut above the rest, and well worth the drive. To the cast and crew, may you experience large crowds, for the stories you tell, and the power behind them deserve to be seen far and wide. Patrick Bateman and his reign of terror is only onstage through November 2nd, and you do not want to miss a single second. Visit www.theaterwestend.com for tickets and more information to this cult classic, that will be sure to leave you breathless.

Photo Credit: Mike Kitaif

Reader Reviews

