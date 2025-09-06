Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Eight O'Clock Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is a jukebox musical featuring the vast songbook of one of the greatest singer/songwriters of a generation. The book by Douglas McGrath tells the story of Carole King’s early life and career. Featuring songs she wrote along with Gerry Goffin, and featuring popular songs written by Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, and Phil Spector, among others.

Premiering at the Curran Theatre in October 2013 under the Direction of Marc Bruni and featuring Jessie Mueller in the title role, it would soon bring her a Tony Award for her portrayal. It made its Broadway Transfer to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in 2014, and a West End production in 2015.

Since its premiere Beautiful: the Carole King Musical has been seen across the world in National Tours both Statewide and across the pond, and regionally. The performnances ushered in a celebration of Carole King’s songbook to both veteran and new generations alike. Making the life and times of one of the greatest Singer/Songwriters of our time, seem like an old friend, and a “Beautiful” portrayal of some of the greatest music.

Featuring a dynamic 28 songs written by King, Beautiful is a feast for both the ears and soul. Showcasing celebrated hits such as “So Far Away,” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “It’s Too Late,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “I Feel the Earth Move,” this musical will have you dancing in your seat.

The Company of Eight O’Clock Theatre’s production of Beautiful, led by the Incomparable Direction of Jason Tucker, has pulled out all the stops here. Bringing the music of Carole King to the stage with as much heart and soul as contained in her music. Featuring a stationary set design used both to highlight the band and performers alike, its functional design is both industrial and beautiful in aesthetic, bringing the city-life to our little corner of the world. Toom Hansen created a beautiful escape from our world into King’s. Using rolling flats and set pieces designed to create multiple locales and allow the story to move seamlessly throughout without delay. Coupled with exquisite lighting design by Domenic Bisesti, its highlight the emotional ups and downs of Carole King’s music and story by creating a character all in its own. Working hand in hand to highlight both the scenic elements and costume design, Domenic’s work is on full display here. Sound Design by Matthew Wieder lends itself to the story to help highlight areas of the plot and move the story along. Costumes by Debbi and Kyra Lastinger are fitting for the time period and work well to highlight the individual personalities of each character in the story. While the costumes were exceptionally executed, the same cannot be said for the wigs. The only wig that truly worked well here was the one Carole wears at the top and the close of the show, all the others looked as if they were pulled from storage with no finesse done to bring life back into a wig that time forgot.

Music Direction by Jason Tucker helped bring out the most in his performers. Vocally across the board there were strong moments throughout. The band work cohesively together to play through such a well know songbook and worked in conjunction with the actors playing instruments as well. A thoroughly laid out map of the great american songbook, and if you closed your eyes it sounded as close to the original that one could get. Choreography by Stage Manager James Grenelle worked well to help move the story along at a rapid pace. Highlights were “The Locomotion,” and “One Fine Day.” Some of the moments with the Drifters and the Shirelles were not completely polished and unified as one would expect, but the heart and soul are there from start to finish, and help to glaze over any hiccups that may have occurred.

As for the cast, from top to bottom, the story came together so cohesively and so tight to the cuff, you lose yourself in their world, even for a brief time.

As Carole King, Lauren Butterfield is revolutionary. Her voice is enigmatic, and her performance is one that will be remembered for time to come. She completely embodies Carole King and plays the piano with such masterful precision, its breathtaking to watch. Her chemistry with Matthew Morris’ Gerry will leave you feeling a vast range of emotions. She completely becomes transitory and takes the performance to a whole new level with her rendition of “It’s Too Late.” If you do one thing over the next two weeks, do yourself a huge favor and see the incredible performance Lauren is bringing to the stage every night, this is one you definitely do not want to miss.

Sarah Libes does great work as Genie Klein; her comedic timing and heart is shown throughout her delivery.

As Don Kirshner, Rick Coates is wonderful. He breathes fresh air into the moments he is onstage, and his timing is unmatched.

Matthew Morris is transformative as Gerry Goffin. You love to hate him, hate to love him. He’s the perfect partner in lyrics for Carole King, for never was their a songwriting duo quite like them. Matthew’s timing continues to amaze me and his harmonies with Lauren’s Carole are so seamless, it’s a perfect match. Unlike other roles in which I have seen Matthew portray, he completely loses himself here. It’s not often a role comes along, in which an actor can completely lose themself and become one with the character, and Matthew’s performance does that and more here.

Natalie Ness as Cynthia Weil is a dynamo. She commands the room, and takes no prisoners here. Here chemistry with David Russell’s Barry Mann, and even her moments with Carole King are so fascinating to watch. Leaving nothing in her wake and a voice that is so dynamic it will tug at your emotions no matter if your laughing or crying, Natalie is wonderful here.

As Barry Mann, David Russell is comedic gold. From his vocals to his movements onstage, David embraces the character and delivers his heart and soul in every moment. His moments on both the piano and guitar are great additions, and his chemistry with Natalie’s Cynthia is off the charts. Another exceptional performance by Mr. Russell.

The supporting company help propel the story forward and push the narrative at rapid pace. All working in sync with one another to tell this incredible and beautiful story.

As the Drifters, J. Cheeseman, Carnell Lightfoot, Stephon Mikell, and S. Robinson DeBerg bring the smooth nature to the stage, with impressive vocals and choreography to boot. Standout is Stephon Mikell, for impressive vocals and smooth dance moves, and delivering probably one of his strongest performances to date. Likewise, as the Shirelles, Julia Cheeseman, Courtney Cooper, Sara Rose Heller, and Syeeta Robinson-DeBerg bring powerful vocals and stage presence to every moment they grace the stage. All complementing each other and giving their all.

As the Ensemble and Featured performers, the supporting cast help gel the story together. The company includes, Emma Jane Barrow (Marilyn Wald), Julia Cheeseman (Little Eva), Courtney Cooper (Lucille), Ryan Farnworth (Lou Adler, Righteous Brother), Emma Foroutan (Betty), Sara Rose Heller (Janelle Woods), Carnell Lightfoot (Drifter), Stephon Mikell (Drifter), Syeeta Robinson- DeBerg (Uptown Singer), and Todd Wellman (Nick, Be-Bop Guy, Neil Sedaka). All bring individual personalities to the story and help the music, so well known, soar to new heights. The company is tight-knit and top-notch through and through.

Director Jason Tucker has created a perfectly seamless world between the life/times of Carole King and our current worldview. Not a stone left unturned, and directed with such precision down to the finest of details, this is Eight O’Clock, on another level. Coupled with a dynamic cast both vocally and in stage presence, Eight O’Clock has a sure-fire hit on their hands.

Whether or not you are a lifetime fan of Carole King, or discovering her music for the first time, there is something for everyone to love about Eight O’Clock Thetare’s current production. Don’t wait until, “Its too late...” to get tickets to this Beautiful production. Carole King’s vast songbooks has created some of the most recognizable music that still continues to stand the test of time, and with Beautiful: the Carole King Musical, Eight O’ Clock Theatre continually proves why it is one of the premiere destinations for some of the areas best productions in the arena of Community Theatre. Creating top-notch performances and outstanding production values, whom at its heart are its Volunteers, and that is the most Beautiful thing of all. Grab Tickets before its too late to Beautiful and the rest of Eight O’Clock’s outstanding season by visiting www.eightoclocktheatre.com.

PHOTO CREDIT: CHAZ D PHOTOGRAPHY

