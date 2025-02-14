Review: A Dazzling, Sparkling, Spectacle, Makes A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at Straz Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Beautiful Noise is a Jukebox musical centered around Neil Diamond’s life, times, and music. It celebrated its Opening Night on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 4, 2022. Garnering much acclaim, the musical grossed more than $1 million at the Box Office leading up to its official opening night performance.

The musical was written by Anthony McCarten and was produced by Bob Gaudio and Ken Davenport. The story and its arc are centered around a group of Therapy Sessions during which we meet Diamond at a later point in his life. He spends most of the story reflecting and reacting to lyrics read aloud by the Psychiatrist from a second hand copy of The Complete Lyrics of Neil Diamond.

In an interview with the Boston Globe, McCarten says,

“She opens the book, and all 60 years of his songwriting, and all that exploration pours out into a majestic musical collage, and once unloosed from the book, the songs take on lives of their own.”

The show had its pre-Broadway premiere in Boston at Emerson Colonial Theatre in June 2022, where Neil Diamond and his wife Katie McNeil Diamond were in attendance. Will Swenson portrayed Diamond-then, Mark Jacoby portrayed Diamond-now, Robyn Hurder played Diamond’s second wife, Marcia, and Linda Powell portrayed the Doctor.

A Beautiful Noise opened on Broadway for previews beginning November 2, 2022, and officially opening December 4, 2022. All four original Boston company members reprised their roles, and Neil Diamond led an unannounced sing-along of Sweet Caroline on opening night.

The producer’s announced in February 2024, that due to rise and fall of ticket sales, A Beautiful Noise would end its Broadway run on June 30, 2024. At announcement, the musical had grossed more than $63 million.

Featuring 30 songs spanning the vast career and catalog of Neil Diamond, A Beautiful Noise, proves to be a rocking good time for both the most die-hard Neil Diamond fan, and those new to his catalog alike.

Featuring a cast led by American Idol winner Nick Fradiani and Robert Westenberg, there is so much to love for 2.5 hours.

Nick Fradiani completely embodies Neil Diamond both in vocals and showmanship. You could close your eyes and get the sense you are in the room with the legend himself. His stage presence is dynamic, and his looks make this Neil Diamond portrayal a truly “Beautiful” moment in time.

As Neil-now, Robert Westenberg is at the heart of the story, and its magical to experience. There is a relevatory moment late in Act 2 that you need to witness, as it will take your breath away.

Lisa Renee Pitts is wonderful as the Doctor, really working the angle to get the most from Westenberg’s Neil-now. Her comedic timing is perfect and adds moments of brevity to the heavy moments of the show.

As Ellie Greenwich, Kate A. Mulligan is a standout! She is wonderful as the record exec, and knows just what it takes to mold a star.

As Marcia Murphey Hannah Jewel Kohn is sensational in every beat, every moment. Her Forever in Blue Jeans is a tour-de-force, and her moments with the other ladies in the show are a joy to watch.

The rest of the outstanding company features: Tuck Milligan (Fred Weintraub, Tommy O’Rourke), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond), Kate A. Mulligan (also Rose Diamond), Spencer Donovan Jones (“Shilo” Soloist), Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner), Dierdre Dunkin, Ellen McGihon, Tabitha Moruthane (Backup Singers), Jeilani Rhone- Collins (“The Boat that I Row” Soloist), Cooper Clack (“Look Out (Here Comes Tomorrow)” Soloist), Tasheim Ramsey Pack (“Red, Red, Wine” Soloist), Chris Marsh Clark (“Kentucky Woman” Soloist), and Cooper Clack, Ginger Hurley, and Spencer Donovan Jones (Bitter End Trio Singers).

The unique and wonderful experience lays beautifully in the capable hands of this outstanding company. The experience is grounded in heart, beautiful music, stunning set design (David Rockwell), Exceptional and Evocative Lighting Design (Kevin Adams), Dazzling Costumes (Emilio Sosa), Exquisite Hair/Makeup Design (Luc Verschueren), and Sound Design (Jessica Paz).

All led by the esteemed Direction of Michael Mayer, Choreography by Steven Hoggett, and Music Supervision/Arrangements by Sonny Paladino.

The esteemed company is made up of Dynamic performers, with the Ensemble being named “The Beautiful Noise,” but in the end, aren’t we all considered “The Beautiful Noise”? Not just the company members, or the Design Team, but rather the audience as a whole. Everyone gathering in a hallowed hall, to create, perform, and enjoy the experience laid at our feet each and every night. Becoming one solitary unit, one solitary movement in this brief moment in time, singing together, laughing together, even crying together. Celebrating all that it takes to create, and experience this beautiful art form we have been so lucky to experience. That to me is “THE BEAUTIFUL NOISE,” and the sound is deafening and magical, and one I will never soon forget. Tickets can be reserved by visiting www.strazcenter.org. Don’t wait too long, because the dazzling touring company is spending their time all across “America,” and is only in Tampa through Sunday evening, don’t miss out on your chance to sing, “Sweet Caroline,” in a way you have never experienced before, and its so magical, some might even call it BEAUTIFUL!

I’m going to close this with a “LETTER FROM NEIL,” found in the program, and it completely sums up the experience, and a perfect cadence to our final thoughts,

“The idea of a Broadway musical about my life has always been a daunting one. It wasn’t until the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease prematurely ended my touring career that I started to seriously consider the prospect. I say “prematurely” because my heart and soul would tour until the day I die if only my body would cooperate.

My friend and longtime producer Bob Gaudio had some success with his little show, Jersey Boys (perhaps you’ve heard of it?), so I went to him for some guidance on where to begin. Bob brought in Ken Davenport, and together they built the incredible creative team that became, A Beautiful Noise.

When Anthony McCarten came on board, we spent hours talking. It was his idea to frame the show in the context of therapy sessions. I loved the idea and never shied away from talking about my years in psychoanalysis. There used to be a stigma around talking about mental health, and thankfully through the years, it’s become an important and accepted topic of conversation.

Sitting in the theatre and watching the show has itself been therapeutic: reliving some joyful and some of the painful parts of my life, wishing perhaps that if I could only make a few edits in the script, it would change some of the reality of what I was seeing. But in the end, coming to terms with my life and accepting it has somehow come full circle. I feel fortunate and full of gratitude for all the people in my life. It is each of them who have impacted and shaped me in their own way to get me to the place where I am now... a better man. A better father. A better husband. A better songwriter.

I’d like to thank Marcia and Jaye, this story wouldn’t be possible without you. My children and grandchildren for you most important supporting roles in my life. My wife Katie, who encouraged me to keep going through the process and finally, to Dr. Lu Katzman, my longtime therapist who inspired this story. May she rest in peace.”

Neil Diamond,

September 2022.

PHOTO CREDIT: JEREMY DANIEL

