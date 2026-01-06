DEVON ALLMAN’S BLUES SUMMIT Comes to Bilheimer Capitol Theatre This May

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Devon Allman’s Blues Summit as part of the tour supporting the album Blues Summit. The concert will take place Wednesday, May 6 at 8:00 p.m. at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater.

The performance will feature The Devon Allman Project alongside Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and Sierra Green, with special guest Ghalia Volt. The tour follows the release of Blues Summit, a collaborative album issued through Ruf Records that includes appearances by multiple blues and roots artists.

Devon Allman’s career has been shaped by long-standing ties to blues and blues-rock traditions, and the Blues Summit project reflects that lineage through collaborative performance. The touring ensemble brings together artists whose work spans contemporary blues, Southern rock, soul, and R&B.

DEVON ALLMAN’S BLUES SUMMIT

Larry McCray is a blues guitarist and vocalist whose work blends blues, rock, and soul influences. Jimmy Hall is known for his work with the Southern rock band Wet Willie as well as his solo career and collaborations across blues and rock genres. Sierra Green, fronting Sierra Green and The Giants, draws on soul traditions rooted in New Orleans music. Ghalia Volt is a Belgian-born singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose recordings and performances draw from blues traditions shaped by her time in Europe and the United States.

TICKETS

The concert will take place Wednesday, May 6 at 8:00 p.m. at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Friday, January 9 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by phone at 727-791-7400, and through the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre box office.