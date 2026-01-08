Previews: HOT AND BOTHERED at The Studio At Carrollwood Cultural Center

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On stage on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 PM in The Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center, Hot and Bothered is a one-night-only staged reading that delivers a Freaky Friday: Menopause Edition twist. This outrageous comic swap of symptoms sends a long-married couple into domestic chaos.

He is drenched in night sweats, she is dealing with prostate problems, and together they scramble to keep their bizarre switch a secret from her Best Friend and their daughter. The real suspense is how long they can hold it together before one of them slips up and turns the whole situation into a spectacular reveal.

“Every line comes from real, unfiltered conversations I had with women during the 2025 Tampa Bay Theatre Festival,” says playwright and director Deborah Bostock Kelley. “This isn’t just a comedy; it’s a mirror. Women will feel seen, and men, come for the laughs, yet get an unexpected education.”

The world debut staged reading will be delivered with the quicksilver energy of Tampa Metropolitan Improv (TMI), the Center’s powerhouse improv troupe known for fearless physicality and the ability to turn awkward truths into uproarious moments. The cast features local favorites Erica Garaffa, Jesse Hutson, Lianne Kruger, Yvelisse Cedrez Wallace, and Alana Sasdelli, each bringing sharp timing and humor to their roles as they riff off the script’s most relatable moments.

Following the performance, Dr. Sumer Samhoury, a board-certified specialist in women’s health physical therapy with more than 15 years of pelvic health experience, will lead a compassionate, evidence-based discussion and Q&A. As the full time Pelvic PT at her own South Tampa clinic, she treats patients with pelvic floor dysfunction, weakness, and sexual health concerns, and will translate the play’s punchlines into practical takeaways and symptom management strategies.

The evening wraps with the “Bless Your Heart, No F’s Left” open mic, inspired by Melanie Sander’s We Do Not Care Club, a space that celebrates unfiltered stories and the relief of saying the quiet parts out loud. Audience members can take the mic or submit anonymous confessions to be read dramatically onstage. Those private, messy, hilarious admissions become communal catharsis, creating moments that are raw, ridiculous, and unexpectedly tender.

Patrons attending the Hot and Bothered Menopause event are also entered to win a custom-curated pampering basket donated by The Salt Room, Wesley Chapel. The Salt Room is a local wellness space known for halotherapy, a relaxing experience where guests breathe air infused with tiny particles of dry salt. Many people enjoy halotherapy for its soothing, restorative qualities and its reputation for helping them breathe easier and unwind. The winner will be announced during the open mic portion of the night.

Hot and Bothered is a comedy that proves hormones may be waning, patience may be short, but the punchlines are just getting started.

Bostock-Kelley says, “ Hot and Bothered was born to help remove the stigma around talking about menopause, because silence helps no one. I wanted a night that makes people laugh until they learn, and learn until they're truly enlightened. Bring your partner, your best girl friends, or your book club. Leave with a smile, a little menopause wisdom, and the quiet joy of knowing any brave men in the room just learned more than they ever bargained for.”

Hot and Bothered Menopause event is on March 7 at the Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center, 13345 Casey Road, Tampa. Tickets are $5 and available at bit.ly/hotandbotheredevent