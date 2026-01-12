Cast Set For HIMSELF AND NORA at freeFall

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis and Resident Musical Director Michael Raabe turn to the literary life of James Joyce and his muse, Nora Barnacle in the romantic and tuneful musical, Himself and Nora.

Himself and Nora stars Robert Teasdale (freeFall's God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater) as celebrated author and poet James Joyce, while Katie Davis, in her freeFall debut, gives voice to Nora, whose influence on Joyce's personal and artistic evolution cannot be overstated.

The production is supported by a powerhouse ensemble: Julia Rifino, Drew H. Wells, and Michael Gregory in his freeFall debut portraying key literary and familial figures including Ezra Pound, Sylvia Beach, Harriet Weaver, Giorgio & Lucia Joyce and many more.

Himself and Nora is directed and choreographed by Eric Davis with musical direction by Michael Raabe. The set is designed by Hansen Scenic with lighting design by Trenten Szabo. Davis also designs the costumes and video elements.

About the Play

Himself and Nora is a romantic musical with book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Brielle. It chronicles the turbulent, 37-year relationship between the legendary Irish writer James Joyce and his muse and eventual wife, Nora Barnacle. The score is described as a blend of traditional Irish melodies, lively jigs, and modern pop or musical theater ballads. Originally developed in 2005, the show premiered Off-Broadway in 2016 starring Matt Bogart and Whitney Bashor.

freeFall Theatre brings Himself and Nora to the stage starting January 30 and closing March 8, 2026. The space is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm. Tickets are $55 ($25 for youth under 18 and for all seats to previews) or included with your $29/month subscription.