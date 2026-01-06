Stageworks Theatre To Present TOUCHING THE VOID

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stageworks Theatre will present Touching the Void, the stage adaptation of Joe Simpson’s memoir about a near-fatal mountaineering expedition in the Peruvian Andes. The production will run January 16 through February 1, 2026 at Stageworks Theatre, located at 1120 East Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa’s Channel District.

Adapted by David Greig, Touching the Void is based on the true story of mountaineers Joe Simpson and Simon Yates and their 1985 climb in the Andes. The play examines endurance, survival, and friendship under extreme conditions, using physical staging to reflect the danger and isolation faced by the climbers.

The production features an 18-foot-tall climbing wall designed by Suncoast Productions, which spans the stage and allows actors to perform live vertical climbing sequences. According to Stageworks, the set represents the most ambitious staging effort in the company’s 43-year history.

“Touching the Void is unlike anything we’ve ever produced,” said Karla Hartley, Stageworks’ Producing Artistic Director, who is also directing the production. “The scale of the set — both literally and artistically — pushes us into new territory. It’s a deeply human story about resilience and the will to survive—but it’s also a thrilling theatrical experience. The climbing wall creates an environment where audiences don’t just watch the danger unfold, they feel it. That immediacy makes this true story’s triumphs and heartbreaks even more powerful.”

The production follows Stageworks’ staging of Evil Dead: The Musical and precedes the company’s Hispanic Initiative production of Latin History for Morons as part of the 2025–26 season.

Performances will be held Friday evenings at 8:00 p.m., Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m.

CAST

The cast includes Luis Rivera as Joe, Robert Logan Mays as Simon, Brianna McVaugh as Sarah, and Seth Henley-Beasley as Richard. All four performers are making their Stageworks Theatre debut.

CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team includes Karla Hartley as director, scenic design by Tom Hansen of Suncoast Productions, costume design by Andrés Mota, lighting design by Celeste N. Silsby Mannerud, and production stage manager Heather Krueger.

TICKETS

Individual tickets and season subscriptions for the 2025–26 season are available through Stageworks Theatre. Ticket options include an Adult Flex Pass, which provides six tickets usable throughout the season, with discounted passes available for seniors, students, educators, and military personnel with valid ID.