Review: A LITERARY WORK BECOMES A PHENOMENON WITH THE OUTSIDERS: A NEW MUSICAL at the Straz Center

“When I stepped out into the bright sunlight from the darkness of the movie house, I had only two things on my mind: Paul Newman and a ride home...” - Ponyboy Curtis

The year, 1967, the place, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and its central narrative came from the scrawlings of a 16-year-old named Susan Eloise Hinton, and the rest as we know it is solidified into literary history. History so much, that it has sparked a re-birth with a new generation and with the new stage adaptation of Hinton’s subliminal novel, a pandemonium and cultural phenomenon was created.

Hinton wrote her novel based on observations of her own experience in her high school years. The social divide, a town torn in two, and what would soon become a prevalent retrospective mirror, that symbolizes not only the youth of then, but resonant of what the youth continue to experience even some 60 years later.

The latest adaptation of the novel is the new Broadway Musical taking the “Great White Way,” by storm, and now in its First National Tour, sparking yet another fire wrapped boundlessly in the human spirit to stages across the country. All while remaining true to Hinton’s original vision: Giving voice to those who most need to be heard.

Like Ponyboy Curtis, Hinton began writing what started as a short story after a close friend was attacked, and what stemmed was something much greater, much like the arc Ponyboy traverses in the show.

How does even some 6o years later, The Outsiders, remain as timeless and prevalent as much now as when it was first released? The Universal narrative that is the root of the story both through the eyes of Ponyboy and the town as a whole. Both “Greasers” and “Socs” are just as misunderstood and troubled as the next. Like when Cherry Valance states,

“I’ll bet you think the Socs have it made. The rich kids, the West-side Socs. I’ll tell you something, Ponyboy, and it may come as a surprise...Things are rough all over...” - Cherry Valance

Labels, much like Generations, continue to shift, but the humanity of the human spirit, especially in these characters, remains the same; that is why the novel has endured, even so many years later.

In 1983, visionary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola cemented his place in pop culture by bringing to life Hinton’s novel, and featuring an All-Star cast, while adaptations of the novel in stage play form have helped keep the themes brewing both regionally and in schools across the country, teaching the universal themes that define us all.

Fast forward to 2023 with its most recent iteration, a Broadway Musical written by Adam Rapp, featuring music by Justin Levine, Zach Chance, and Jonathan Clay, and under the visionary Direction of Danya Taymor. The musical received 12 nominations at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, winning four, including Best Musical.

With stunning Choreography by brothers Rick and Jay Kuperman, the words of Hinton’s novel explode onto the stage in new ways, gravitate towards new heights, and not only re introduce an old friend to those who have beloved memories of Ponyboy and the rest of the “Greasers,” but also helps a new Generation discover the meaning and universal themes of the story.

In its first transfer to tour after taking Broadway by storm, The Outsiders, features a young cast that embraces the story and solidifies the teenage angst deeply rooted in its themes.

As Ponyboy Curtis, the story’s central character and Narrator, Nolan White is at the top of his game. With vocals that soar above the rafters, and so much ambition deeply rooted in his eyes, and expressed through every word, he brings a fresh take to the role of Ponyboy. His budding youthful nature, and complexities displayed in every moment-to- moment allows the audience to embrace his plight, and take the journey with him. His rendition of “Great Expectations,” will leave you speechless, and you almost receive an out-of- body experience. His moments with Johnny Cade (Bonale Fambrini) show true brotherhood, and their renditions of “Far Away From Tulsa,” and the penultimate “Stay Gold,” will leave you wrecked. It’s not only the youthful nature that Nolan brings to the role, but it’s the true understanding behind the weight of his plight, and his ability to tell the story so grounded, so raw, and so unapologetically human that really captures the audience. The final scenes with the brothers Curtis, Darryl (Travis Roy Rogers), and Sodapop (Corbin Drew Ross), will leave you in stitches, like tearing your heart open and leaving you raw and defenseless. The relationship between the brothers is so personal and can be mirrored by almost anyone with siblings, and shows a true family dynamic that is surrounded by love, and acceptance. From the first moment of the show, to the final dim of the lights, Nolan’s performance grasps you in a chokehold and keeps you locked in through every word, every movement, and every step through Ponyboy’s plight. You glimpse into the soul of the character, and through his portrayal find even parts of yourself mirrored in his image and in his plight. A masterclass in storytelling, in its truest form of the human condition.

As Johnny Cade, Bonale Fambrini ushers in the heart and soul of a troubled youth. His vocals are beautifully on display and his heart worn directly on his sleeve. His moments with Ponyboy (Nolan White), show the essence of true brotherhood. The effect his character’s arc has on the whole story is unmistakable; you can feel it pulsing through the room and bouncing off the walls. Hinton wrote in her novel,

“Johnny Cade was last and least. If you can picture a little dark puppy that has been kicked too many times and is lost in a crowd of strangers, you’ll have Johnny. He was the youngest, next to me, smaller than the rest, with a slight build. He had big black eyes in a dark tanned face; his hair was jet-black and heavily greased and combed to the side, but it was so long that it fell in shaggy bangs across his forehead. He had a nervous, suspicious look in his eyes, and that beating he got from the Socs didn’t help matters. He was the gang’s pet, everyone’s kid brother... He would have run away a million times if we hadn’t been there. If it hadn’t been for the gang, Johnny would never have known what love and affection are.” (Chapter 1, pgs. 11-12).

Bonale captures so much of the spirit of Johnny Cade, presenting a nearly transcendent performance. His “Stay Gold,” is packed with so much emotion and delivered with such raw and unapologetic truth that even Ponyboy’s delivery of the Robert Frost poem, remains seared into your memory,

“Nature’s first green is gold, Her hardest hue to hold. Her early leaf’s a flower, But only so an hour. Then leaf subsides to leaf. So Eden sank to grief, So dawn goes down to day. Nothing Gold can stay.”

Tyler Jordan Wesley, provides a searing and emotionally packed performance as Dallas Winston. His performance of “Little Brother,” is among the best renditions I have ever heard. There is so much passion, and heart delivered behind every word. You can hear a pin drop the moment the song ends. Tyler should be commended for his visceral portryal here. His emotions worn tight to the cuff, and his explosive nature, will take your breath away. He commands the room each time he is onstage, and the emotion delivered not only in dialogue and song, but through every expression will shake you to your core.

As the oldest Curtis brother Darryl, Travis Roy Rogers proves you can be rough around the edges and still have a heart of gold. Travis delivered dynamic vocals and his rendition of “Throwing in the Towel,” tugs at even the strongest of heartstrings. He embraces the nature of the Big Brother arc, and at times, his empathy falls slightly short in moments, but is quickly overlooked in the scenes with the brothers as he perfectly embodies the protective nature of the character. His moments with Ponyboy and Sodapop show true brother dynamic, and really portray the meaning of family. The final moments of the show with three brothers is seared into my memory as some of the most emotionally driven moments of a show that I have seen in some time, perfectly delivered.

Corbin Drew Ross is the perfect personification of Sodapop Curtis. The devilishly handsome brother with sharp comedic relief, and a heart of gold, especially for his brothers. His moments in “Throwing in the Towel” and “Soda’s Letter” perfectly showcase his impressive vocals, and the opt-up moment in “Throwing in the Towel” provided a fresh and beautifully executed moment in such an emotional song. Corbin’s moments with Ponyboy (Nolan White) show the perfect brother relationship, and the moment before “Great Expectations,” shows the true nature of their hearts and how they would do anything for each other.

Emma Hearn beautifully portrays Cherry Valance with such commanding presence, and yet the perfect amount of mystery just under the surface. It’s almost as if she is playing poker and keeping her cards close, while calling everyone’s bluff and remaining true to herself. Her moments with Ponyboy (Nolan White) in the Drive-In and especially “I Could Talk to You All Night” show her true heart, and you get the feeling that there’s more than just beauty to Cherry Valance. Her heart is fully on display here and her rendition of “Hopeless War” puts her stunning vocals on full display. You feel the ache in her heart down to the core of her being, her performance is exceptionally executed.

Jaydon Nget’s Two Bit is unmistakably the life of the party! His vocals are impressive and his execution of the choreography is in a Playing Field all its own. Such a joy to watch throughout the show, and his “Hoods Turned Heroes” is a great moment in the second act. His explosive nature takes the stage by storm, and he leaves nothing in his wake.

Mark Doyle is menacing as Bob/Cop. He truly captures the ringleader villain perfectly, and his vocals are wonderfully displayed. I like the almost jarring difference to his performance as Cop in Act 2, the character choice allows a separation of character, but it also gives mystery to the role of the cop. As an audience member you almost wonder if the Cop is actually nervous about the situation in which he is facing. As Bob, you hate to love him and love to hate him, and his moments in the Drive-In with Cherry is enough to make your skin crawl, truly incredible work.

Jackson Reagin as Paul delivers an exceptional performance and truly commands the stage, especially in “Justice for Tulsa.” His vocals are delivered well, and his moments in Act 2 really showcase his plight.

Rounding out the rest of the principal company are Katie Riedel (Marsha), Justice Moore (Ace), Brandon Mel Borkowsky (Steve), Jonathan Tanner (Chet), Luke Sabracos (Trip), John Michael Peterson (Brill), Abby Matsusaka (Beverly), each providing exceptional vocals and stunning displays of choregraphy in their respective groups both Greasers and Socs.

The Company of performers included in the Ensemble help round out the picture, both with stunning choreography and vocals, and truly unique individual characters to bring the world of the show to life. So many accolades to the exceptional company of Seth Ajani, Christian Arredondo, Dante D’Antonio, Gina Gagliano, and Swings: Hannah Jennens, Giuseppe Little, Sebastian Martinez, and Mekhi Payne.

The staging elements both in lighting and scenic design, bring the world of Tulsa to the edge of the proscenium and do so with so much gusto, it’s the most intricately designed, and beautifully rendered, technically engineered show I have seen in some time. Scenic Design by Amp featuring Tatiana Kahvegian work hand in hand with beautiful lighting design by Brian MacDevitt to capture the world of the story in all of its raw and gritty textures and heart. The stunning Rumble scene with real rain effect/use of real water was an incredible feat to witness. The church fire and use of elemental lighting was so strongly executed, the energy in the room was electric.

Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Hair/Wig Design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, and Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson bring the individual personalities of these characters to life in full technicolor and exquisite rendering/execution.

Under Music Direction of Justin Levine, with Conductor Remy Kurs, the band providing the evocative musical accompaniment to the story is a standout among standouts. With Remy Kurs (Conductor/Keys), Adam Dorfman (Associate Conductor/Keys), Jackson Dunkin and Andrew Shield (Guitars), Anthony Scandora (Drums), Bella Amada (Bass), Justin Brown (Reeds), Michael Amos (Cello), Anna Nordmoe (Violin), and E. Renee Gamez (Assistant Conductor/Keys), the music was an incredible asset to the production.

Under the exquisite Direction of Danya Taymor, Susie Hinton’s subliminal novel takes on new life, and is produced in such an exquisite manner that it might just be the finest musical to grace a stage format to date. From the dynamic choreography, to the use of the stage and every level of the set, you feel 1000% a part of the story, and the wild ride is something not seen in recent years.

Hinton herself provides insight to anyone who might feel like an outsider today, “Most people feel like outsiders, even in their own group, that’s very common...”

Transcendent through its artistry The Outsiders, not only defines the nature of Hinton’s characters, but defines the true meaning of human condition, that no matter the divide big or small, empathy can heal, and bridge any gap. So whether you connect personally with a “Greaser” or a “Soc” just know there is always a place for you, and its your chosen family who no matter what will always have your back.

Take a trip down memory lane, whether its nostalgia calling you home, or you are discovering the story and these characters for the very first time, there is a place for you in Tulsa in 1967. Find your family, embrace the outsider in yourself, and know that no matter what you have people who understand you, and see you, and above all love you for not only the person you currently present, but the person you were always meant to become. Tickets to The Outsiders are going fast, don’t miss the best show to come through the Straz Center in recent memory.Book your ticket by visiting www.strazcenter.org, its a wild ride, you won’t soon forget. STAY GOLD <3.

PHOTO CREDIT: Matthew Murphy

