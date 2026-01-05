Ruth Eckerd Hall Reveals New Appointments For The 2026 Board Of Directors

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. Board of Directors has named the following community volunteers to serve an initial term of one year beginning January 2026:

· Philip Beauchamp, former CEO, Morton Plant Mease Health Care, Inc.

· Adam Bouchard, Executive Vice President, McLennan Marsh & Co.

· Connie DeWeese Kacer, former CPA, Wardlow & Cash, P.A.

· Chuck Philips, Attorney, Philips & Raaymakers, PLLC

· Casey Phillips, Team Reporter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 25-member leadership body provides strategic direction, advisement, and fiduciary responsibility for organizational assets to ensure that the Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. mission of “Changing Lives Through the Performing Arts” continues its award-winning and wide-reaching impact in the Tampa Bay region and beyond.

In addition, the 2026 officer slate was appointed: Beth England, Chair; Karen Seel, Vice Chair; Adam Abelson, Treasurer; Joyce Cotton, Secretary; and Debbie White, Immediate Past Chair.

In making the announcement, Crockett commented, “The best advocates are those who understand the importance of the arts and bring that passion, charitable commitment, and solid business acumen to the Director role. Our Board continues to provide the oversight and support critical to mission success.”

“As one of the largest providers of arts education and community engagement experiences in the nation,” commented England, “I look forward to working closely with Ruth Eckerd Hall's leadership team on their transformative mission of “Changing Lives Through the Performing Arts” by continuing to reach as many students as possible.”