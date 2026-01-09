Bush Announces Clearwater Stop of THE LAND OF MILK AND HONEY TOUR

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bush will launch its headlining The Land of Milk and Honey Tour in support of its album I Beat Loneliness. The tour will include a Clearwater performance on Wednesday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. at The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater.

The tour is scheduled to begin April 7 in Pittsburgh and will also include appearances at major music festivals during the run, including Stagecoach and Sonic Temple Festival. The Clearwater performance will feature special guests Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun.

The Land of Milk and Honey Tour takes its name from a track on I Beat Loneliness, which marks the band’s tenth studio album and follows a series of charting releases. The album includes the group’s eighth No. 1 single on U.S. Active Rock Radio.

TICKETS

Tickets for the Clearwater performance on Wednesday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. will go on sale Friday, January 16, at 10:00 a.m., with prices starting at $54.50. Tickets will be available through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, located at 1111 North McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater, by phone at 727-791-7400, and online through the Ruth Eckerd Hall website. The BayCare Sound ticket window will open two hours prior to show time.