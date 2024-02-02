Reamsnyder Productions to Present Musical Productions in St. Petersburg

Learn about the history of the company and its plans for the future.
As Founder and Creative Director of Reamsnyder Productions, Troy Reamsnyder
brings a wealth of artistic insight and a commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. With
a wealth of experience cultivated during his five-year tenure in New York City and a
lifelong dedication to the performing arts, Troy brings a unique and dynamic perspective
to the company's ethos.
Having started performing at the tender age of 10, Troy Reamsnyder's journey in the
world of theater has been nothing short of extraordinary. St. Petersburg residents may
already be familiar with his exceptional work showcased at Suncoast Broadway Dinner
Theater, Eight O'Clock Theater, Mad Theater, West Coast Players, St. Pete City
Theater, The Dali Museum, and even on the streets of St. Petersburg.
Fasten your footwear, as Reamsnyder gears up to reveal the dazzling details of their
spring musical that will blow your house down.
Announcement coming February 2024
Reamsnyder Productions is a production company based in St. Petersburg,
Florida, dedicated to creating extraordinary musical experiences and providing
innovative theater design consulting services. Under the artistic direction of Troy
Reamsnyder, the company aims to contribute to the cultural richness of St. Petersburg's
vibrant arts community.
|Straight White Men
USF Theatre Centre TAR 120 (2/01-2/18)
|The Figs
American Stage Theatre Company (7/10-8/04)
|Sunday in the Park with George
Carrollwood Cultural Center (3/15-3/24)
|The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
MAD Theatre of Tampa (1/26-2/10)PHOTOS
|Twelfth Night
Jobsite Theater (1/17-2/11)
|Nunsense - The Mega Musical
Carrollwood Players Theatre (3/01-3/17)
|Broadway by the Year: Celebrating 1975
Francis Wilson Playhouse (3/09-3/09)
|The Play That Goes Wrong
Francis Wilson Playhouse (4/04-4/14)
|The Smuggler: A Thriller In Verse
Jobsite Theater (8/14-8/25)
|Jukebox Saturday Night - 80s Edition
Carrollwood Players Theatre (4/26-5/05)
