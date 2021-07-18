MRS. BLISS'S TITANIC ADVENTURE Comes to the Tampa Fringe This Month

A lonely actor is working in a Titanic Exhibition when an intriguing stranger and an overactive imagination pull her on an unreal adventure. Can she avert disaster? And what can possibly go wrong?

Bridget Bean (Tampa, FL)'s one-woman mystery/adventure is loosely based on her life - her personal immigrant experience to the USA from England, her search for meaning and connection, and her experiences working at Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition in St. Petersburg, Florida. The show was selected as one of the Orlando Sentinel's twelve "Best of the Fest" in the 2021 Orlando Fringe.

There is enough Titanic history here to satisfy the purists, but this play is really about its highly imaginative plot, lusty humor, canny observations, and surprising twists. James Rayfield (director) calls it "a multilevel piece of theatre that is at once funny, touching, and informative."

No stranger to the solo performer format (she has performed in Shirley Valentine, Talking Heads, and Underneath the Lintel), Bean describes it as a "very distilled form of theater. It speaks to the audience very directly because they have to fill in so many of the details themselves. To be able to tell your own story through this medium, and to have people listen and laugh and cry and enjoy, is a real privilege. Frankly, it feels like a form of magic."

"Bridget Bean sets the bar high with an imaginative and semi-autobiographical odyssey through her life, the cold black waters of the Atlantic and even time itself ... all culminating in the honest and hilarious baring of an odd soul on a universal journey." SRQ Magazine, Sarasota, FL.

"Bridget Bean deftly weaves historical information about the ill-fated voyage with a personal reflection on life's unexpected turns - and a lighthearted time-travel twist. Her delivery is engaging, her anecdotes amusing and her musings poignant. Just like life itself, 'tis a grand adventure." Orlando Sentinel

Written and performed by Bridget Bean. Directed by James Rayfield. Run time 60 minutes. Suitable for general audiences.

Tampa International Fringe Festival (Mainstage Theatre, HCC Ybor, Corner of Palm and 14th)

7/29 @ 7pm 7/31 @ 6:30pm 8/1 @ 7pm 8/7 @ 7pm 8/8 @ 1pm

Download the show program here: bit.ly/3vuzzVK