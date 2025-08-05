Live Music and Entertainment Lineup Set For Shopapalooza Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Enjoy live music and more entertainment at LocalShops1's Shopapalooza Festival. The free community festival takes place on Saturday, November 29 and Sunday, November 30 from 10 am to 5 pm. More than 350 local makers, small businesses and entertainers are coming together at St. Petersburg's Vinoy Park (701 Bayshore Dr NE) on Thanksgiving Weekend for LocalShops1's Shopapalooza Festival. The 2-day extravaganza celebrates local businesses, local arts, local tastes, local music, and the local vibe that makes Tampa Bay such a special place.

Check out this year's line up on the main stage (lineup and times are subject to change):

On Stage Palooza Day 1 (Saturday Nov 29)

• 11am -Noon: Greg Woodruff Duo, Inspired by legends like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and the Beatles, Gulfport's own Greg Woodruff brings a timeless sound to every stage he graces. A gifted singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Greg blends folk, classic rock, blues, and heartfelt originals into a style that resonates across generations. Often described as an "old soul," he captivates audiences whether he's strumming a six-string or jamming on a twelve. With his big beard, even bigger heart, and unmistakable passion for music, Greg delivers performances that get toes tapping, voices singing, and crowds dancing - whether he's at a cozy restaurant, bustling brewery, or lively local festival.

• 12:30pm to 1:15pm: ELEMENT, touched down in Tampa Bay on a cosmic mission to uplift, inspire, and heal through the power of music. Blending popular and classic R&B, pop, and rock hits with soul-stirring originals, their sound bridges the past and future-infused with healing frequencies and high vibrations. More than a band, ELEMENT is an experience, channeling harmony, love, and pure energy into every performance as they lead audiences into a new era of connection and joy.

• 2pm-3pm: Righteous Duo, was formed in 2022 when longtime Tampa musicians Brad Pasquini and Susan B joined forces to create a unique and powerful sound. Blending Pasquini's dynamic six-string basslines and solos with Susan's driving guitar rhythms, the two deliver a rich, full-band experience as a duo. Their name was coined by a pub owner who, after hearing them perform, described their blend as nothing short of "Righteous." Together, they bring a fresh energy to every stage, with a setlist that fuses classic influences with their own creative flair.

• 3:30pm-5pm: Amber Lynn & the Low Tide Band, blending beachy originals with crowd favorites, this Coastal Americana group delivers an upbeat, feel-good sound rooted in dance, reggae, southern rock, and pop. Their laid-back energy and infectious rhythms make them a perfect fit for waterfront shows, festivals, and sunny days by the sea. At the heart of the band is St. Pete-based singer-songwriter, producer, and attorney Amber Lynn Nicol, whose seven-album catalog and coast-to-coast touring experience bring depth and charisma to every performance. Her blend of pop-rock, country, and blues strikes a chord with audiences of all ages.

On Stage Palooza Day 2 (Sunday Nov 30)

• 11am-Noon: Paul Anthony Band, a high-energy power trio playing rock, Jimmy Buffett, blues, and originals! Paul Anthony started playing guitar at five and went pro by 15, opening for major acts with his former band before forming this group in 1994 and settling in St. Petersburg; Doug Catalano, a seasoned drummer since the late '60s, joined six years ago, adding passion and drive; and Paul Kruse, a bassist inspired by legends, brings fresh energy and tight chemistry to the band. Together, they deliver a dynamic live show that keeps fans coming back.

• 12:30pm-1:30pm: Derek Roura, is a seasoned vocal coach, piano instructor, and singing pianist with nearly a decade of experience. Based in Tampa Bay and performing across Central Florida, she blends Top 40 covers with original music available on Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram, and YouTube. Whether on stage or in the studio, her passion is perfecting her craft and inspiring fellow creatives.

• 2pm-3pm: Tommy & Mimi, husband-and-wife duo Tommy & Mimi blend East Coast roots with island vibes. Since teaming up in the Virgin Islands in 2009, they've brought their dynamic, genre-spanning sound-from The Drifters to Alanis Morissette-to stages across the region, getting crowds singing and dancing.

• 3:15pm-4:45pm: Pawlooza Runway, an Adoptable Pet Fashion Show, adoptable pups (and skunks!) strut the runway in custom outfits by Tailor Sallee, with live music by Mikel Soulhop. Matching looks go home with adopting families. Proceeds benefit Fluff Animal Rescue.

Pat Largo, of Comedians Uncorked will once again serve as this year's Main Stage Emcee. Plus, there will be more entertainment throughout the park.

A complete list of the 350 + participating businesses will be available by Nov 1at shopapaloozafestival.com. Admission to Shopapalooza is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, but those who do sign up are entered into a free drawing for two $500 Palooza gift cards from LocalShops1, two $250 shopping sprees from St. Pete Shopping Co, and other prizes. The event, co-sponsored by the City of St. Petersburg, is family-friendly and well-behaved pets on leashes are welcomed.

Free trolley rides to and from Shopapalooza will be available 9:30am-6 pm November 29 and November 30 from South Core Garage, Second St S between Central Avenue & First Ave. and Vinoy Park (at 7th Ave NE & Bayshore Drive).

"We are so excited to be celebrating 15 years, this year will be our biggest and best yet! It's a great opportunity to come out and support our local makers, small businesses and enjoy a very talented lineup of local entertainers from our area," says Ester Venouziou, LocalShops1 and Shopapalooza founder. Check out over 11.3 acres filled with pure local awesomeness.

Shopapalooza Festival is produced by LocalShops1 and co-sponsored by the City of St. Petersburg. Our nonprofit partners are Jump for Kids and St Pete Youth Farm.