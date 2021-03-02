Jobsite Theater Begins Streaming TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES 1992 Tomorrow

Last month Jobsite streamed a multi-camera capture of DOUBT: A Parable to national acclaim, earning a stellar review in the Wall Street Journal. The Straz Center's resident theater company is now releasing a film of TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 on Mar. 3 -- 30 years to the day Rodney King was beaten by a group of police officers, an inciting incident for over a year of civil turmoil. That event was captured on video from a nearby balcony and the footage spread like wildfire across local and national news before being broadcast around around the world, causing a public furor that erupted into the streets. TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 was filmed in Nov. in front of a live audience.

When this drama premiered shortly after the uprisings erupting from the verdict in King's case, the Los Angeles Times called it "the most comprehensive literary response" that channeled "the cacophony of voices at the city's heart." Some 30 years after those events Anna Deavere Smith's one-person masterpiece continues to reverberate powerfully within the context of our current times.

Jobsite Ensemble member and nationally-recognized spoken word artist Andresia Moseley (also just seen as Mrs. Muller in Jobsite's DOUBT) breathes new life into Smith's script, taking on over two dozen perspectives including victims, their families, witnesses, law enforcement, politicians, celebrities, and activists.

A "living newspaper," Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 doesn't take sides or offer solutions to the complicated, fraught issues but instead presents the consequences from that moment, leaving it in the hands of the audience to consider.

The stream for TWILIGHT is available at strazhome.uscreen.io for a $14.99 24-hour rental. Reviewer links are still available if you have the ability to offer fast turnaround. It may be rented until 11:59pm on Mar. 9.