HENRY V Extends at the Straz Center

Jobsite, the independent resident theater company of the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Tampa, has added an extra week of performances for HENRY V, now playing through May 2 in the Straz Center's reconfigured-for-distance Jaeb Theater. The show has consistently sold out weekend performances since opening Apr. 7 -- making it the first production since Jobsite and the Straz began their reopening partnership to warrant additional dates.

Originally scheduled to close Apr. 25, the added performances are Apr. 30 and May 1 at 8pm and a final performance on May 2 at 4pm. Tickets are on sale now.

HENRY V features a dynamic, pulsating original score by Jobsite's composer-in-residence Jeremy Douglass.

Jobsite has professionally produced full-length Shakespeare since 2002. These innovative productions are consistently the best-attended of their season, with last year's pre-pandemic A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM not only breaking every company record but the record for the venue. Jobsite is a four-time finalist for the NEA's prestigious Shakespeare in American Communities Award.

Jobsite received a generous grant in excess of $18,000 from the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay this week that will help the company continue to serve the region, employ artists at competitive wages, and maintain everyone's health and safety as top priority. These funds will help Jobsite better serve the Tampa Bay community in a time when costs to produce live theater in a safe way are at an all-time high. Read this blog for full details.