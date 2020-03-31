Creative Loafing Partners With Tampa Bay Businesses On New Certificate Program

Creative Loafing (CL) is teaming up with local businesses on a purchase now, use later program where full price gift certificates are available online now through Friday, May 15th. New certificate options will be added daily.



Local Tampa Bay area businesses need our support right now, and with your help, we can keep our beloved community partners afloat. That's why CL has teamed up with some of your favorite local businesses to bring you Living Local Certificates: Support Now, Use Later. Once a purchase is made, CL will be sending the money directly to the local businesses now-when they can use it the most-for redemption once everyone's doors are fully open again.



For complete details on Living Local Certificates: Support Now, Use Later, visit cltampa.com/livinglocal

How it works:

• Create an account on CL Deals to begin purchasing certificates by visiting cldeals.com/register (or, if you're already a CL Deals user, simply log into your account to begin purchasing). CL Deals is Creative Loafing's half off local platform where you can typically purchase deals to local businesses at 50% off or more. Half off certificates are sill available for purchase via the Eats and Goods tabs of cldeals.com.

• Now through May 15th, purchase full price certificates in the "Living" section of the CL Deals site to support your favorite local businesses who are dependent on income now during these trying times. New certificate options will be added daily.

• Starting May 16th, begin using your certificate purchases for delicious food, unique services, and more!

• Plus, CL Deals is rewarding you for your purchases:

• Spend $500 or more and receive $40 in CL Deals credits ($80 value)

• Spend $1,000 or more and receive $100 in CL Deals credits ($200 value)

• Spend $2,000 or more and receive $500 in CL Deals credits ($1,000 value)

• The person who purchases the most in gift certificates will receive $1,000 in CL Deals credits ($2,000 value)!

Fine print: These certificates are part of a purchase now, use later program where you are purchasing full price gift certificates to support local businesses to support during these trying times. Certificates will be for sale through May 15th. Gift certificates will be valid for use beginning May 16th and will be valid for use through December 31st, 2020. All sales are final and no refunds or exchanges are available for gift certificate purchases. Since this is a special promotion, the CL Deals referral program is not valid and CL Deals credits cannot be used to purchase Living Local Certificates. Top purchaser CL Deals credits will be directly added into CL Deals accounts by 11:59 p.m. on May 18th.



If you are a business owner interested in more information on participating in Living Local Certificates, please contact Alexis Chamberlain at alexis@cltampa.com





