Creative Loafing Kicks Off CL Deals 21 Days Of Deals Featuring Exclusive Half Off Local Certificates Benefiting Feeding Tampa Bay

CL Deals, Creative Loafing's half off local online shop, is celebrating the arrival of 2021 by featuring local businesses while giving back, offering 21 days of exclusive 50% off certificates to Tampa Bay area businesses with a portion of proceeds benefiting Feeding Tampa Bay.

How it works: Kicking off today, January 21st, a new Deal exclusive to CL Deals will be featured on cldeals.com each weekday through February 18th. A limited amount of certificates will be available for purchase while supplies last. Certificates will be valid through January 2022.

Did you know: One in 4 children currently do not know where their next meal will come from? One in 6 adults are facing food insecurity? One million+ are food insecure in our 10 county region? As one of the nation's top hunger relief organizations, Feeding Tampa Bay is ending hunger by fueling human potential in every family, child and senior across our 10-county region. By leveraging the daily connection around a meal, the organization is evolving its partnerships, programs, and services with a goal to break down barriers and create long-term health and capability in the lives of the individuals they serve. In response to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding Tampa Bay has evolved their services by almost doubling their reach to serve 2 million meals weekly, and anticipates it will serve up to 85 million meals this year. Feeding Tampa Bay, because food makes tomorrow possible.

For more information on Feeding Tampa Bay, visit feedingtampabay.com

For more information on CL Deals, visit cldeals.com