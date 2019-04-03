BWW Previews: LATE NITE CATECHISM JOGS YOUR MEMORY at The Straz Center For The Performing Arts





Ever wonder if the Catholic nuns really make you put gum on your nose if you're caught chewing in class? On April 5-7, Mary Zentmyer will provide all those answers and so much more when "Late Nite Catechism" returns to Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

Mix catechism class with interactive stand-up and improv comedy and you only scratch the funny surface of this light-hearted, family-friendly fare. With the audience her students, sometimes well-behaved, sometimes not, Mary is not above confiscating cell phones, Apple watches, and cameras from disobedient students until the end of the lesson or making them stand up in front of the class. She has no qualms with pulling out her trusty ruler and measuring a female student's short skirt on stage and handing out demerits. Feel sorry for the poor person who dares to arrive late. Mary will make the culprit explain to his fellow students where he was and donate a dollar to the pagan baby fund. Since taking on the role of Sister in 1996, through her students' hijinks, Mary has donated over a hundred thousand dollars to the Sisters of Providence.

"It's a chance to turn off all the electronic equipment, make eye contact. It's a chance to play. You get to be a kid again," said Mary. "It's a nostalgic, funny show because it's true. It's struck a chord with people because it goes back to slower time when you wrote with a number two pencil. Shenanigans are zero tolerance for Sister. It's a great show to bring Grandma to because it flashes you back to when you were in school, even if you didn't go to Catholic school. Everyone has had a strict teacher. All the memories and the happy times come back and you get a chance to interact."

Mary stresses that this isn't a sit-on-your-butt-and-let-the-show-drone-on kind of play. Depending upon the audience, the show changes every night based on the interaction. Audience members can raise their hands and tell their favorite nun stories.

"We share our ruler-whacking stories," Mary joked. "Some of the true stories are the best part of the evening."

You can even get a prize for participating, answering a pop quiz question, being the best soldier of Christ.

"You can get a laminated holy card or a glow in the dark rosary."

Mary explained that audience-participation makes it really feel like teaching. Her teacher is a no-nonsense, down-to-earth disciplinarian and she's excited "Late Night Catechism" is reaching new generations of audiences. People often believe she truly is the nun portrayed on stage.

"I get all religions, not just Catholic. Everyone can relate to that one teacher, whether in a Catholic or public school. All kinds of people enjoy the show. I get asked if I go back to convent after the show."

The interactivity isn't even what she loves most about performing as Sister to her students. She enjoys the moments in time when she really clicks with audience members, transporting them back to memories of long ago.

But making them laugh - that's where her heart lies.

"You never grow out of this role. Making people laugh is a really good job."



Performances are Friday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 6 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by calling 813.229.7827 or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or online at www.strazcenter.org.





