BWW Previews: CREATE A HOLIDAY TRADITION WITH RAISING TWELVE ON A NICKEL AND A PRAYER STREAMING DEC 18-20 at Powerstories

For a special limited engagement on December 18-20, join Powerstories Theatre for a very special holiday treat online. Enjoy Raising Twelve on a Nickel and a Prayer, a prerecorded video of their 2018 live production. With music by Terez Hartman, this is a true story written by Powerstories founder Fran Powers.

Raising Twelve on a Nickel and a Prayer is an original musical spanning three Christmas seasons, beginning in 1950 and closing in 1966. It follows the love story, adventures, and trials and tribulations of Betty, who dreams of having 12 children, and Harold, her husband, a Navy sailor.

The story shows the struggles of living on a Navy paycheck, broken promises, a cross-country train adventure, and a bleak Christmas when Betty is raising children alone in a new city while Harold is at sea. Later, when their dream of having their twelfth child is about to be realized, they receive news that could forever change their lives.

The performance is especially poignant as the connection between the two leads, Betty and Harold, is authentic. Married couple Lisa and Omar Negron play Fran's parents in the play.

"I lived this Christmas story of being raised in a large family," said Powers. "It was filled with adventures, hardships, and dreams coming true."

The family-friendly musical is a story of love, kindness even to mean-hearted people, of Betty believing when there is no reason she should. It's about keeping your chin up, even in potentially dangerous circumstances, and Christmas dinner being assembled from what's left in the fridge.

Above all, the story is about Betty's strength, determination, and the power of prayer. It's a feel-good message about believing in a dream despite naysayers. With all ingredients needed to become a seasonal classic: romance, family, drama, comedy, heart, and keeping faith despite impossible odds, Raising Twelve on a Nickel and a Prayer is sure to become a holiday tradition.

"With every virtual ticket you purchase, we will make a ticket link donation to a lonely senior citizen in a Tampa assisted living facility or help make the season a little brighter for a local military family separated during the holidays," said Fran. "While our stage is dark during the pandemic, we hope you enjoy our virtual gift to you this holiday."

Raising Twelve on a Nickel and a Prayer is a limited family-friendly holiday engagement on December 18, 19, and 20. Tickets are $12. An emailed link and a password corresponding to the date will allow you to watch the performance online from noon until 10 pm on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Ticket sales end at noon each day. Purchase tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=power. Powerstories Theatre is graciously sponsored by Arts Council Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, FL, Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, and National Arts and Humanities Youth Program.

