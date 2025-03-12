American Stage's Park Show Returns With HAIR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Stage is channeling the transformative energy of the 1960s with its latest production at Demens Landing Park: Hair. With a deep connection to the musical, director Kenny Moten brings a wealth of experience and passion, having performed in Hair five times, once working alongside original creators James Rado and Galt McDermott.

“I kind of had a crash-course over the years, in the show, so I'm super excited to direct it,” says Moten.

The rock & roll musical – Broadway's first – will transport theatergoers into the heart of the flower power movement, where the Tribe, a spirited group of young hippies, dare to challenge societal norms amid the turbulent backdrop of the Vietnam War and the civil rights movement. Through iconic songs like "Aquarius" and "Let the Sunshine In," the cast voices their dreams for a more harmonious world, uniting through the universal languages of music, protest, and community.

Now, Moten is bringing the show to life in St. Pete, a community that has warmly embraced American Stage's park productions over the years.

"I'm excited to be able to come back to the community and work with the team to bring this [show] to the audience in different ways," the director notes. Moten's first American Stage production at Demens Landing Park was 2024's Disney's Beauty and the Beast. His return marks American Stage's 39th ‘Park' show, coinciding with the theatre's ongoing Save Park campaign.

“I was very sad to hear that this may be the last year, because getting to know people in St. Pete and getting to meet so many people during the rehearsal time of Beauty and the Beast was really special to me,” says Moten. The Save Park campaign has since raised $401,000 of its $500,000 goal, securing the future of the 2026 show – to be announced at opening night of Hair on March 28.

Like American Stage's Park program, with Hair, Moten aspires to create something special that captures the spirit of the musical and its enduring relevance.

"The power of Hair is that it's always relevant," the director says.

Full Cast List:

Henry Hawes (he/him) - Claude

EJ Dohring (he/him) - Berger

Emma Rose Johnson (she/her) - Sheila

Zoë Grolnick (she/her) - Jeanie

Ethan Walker (he/him) - Woof

Rachel Miller (she/her) - Crissy

Delores McKenzie (she/her) - Dionne

Mathenee Treco (he/him) - Hud

Joseph Condon (he/him) - Margaret

Tristan Braboy (he/him) - Tribe

Imani Gholson (she/her) - Tribe

Jai Shanae (she/her) - Tribe

Ethan Zeph (he/him) - Tribe

Creative Team:

Gerome Ragni & James Rado - Book & Lyrics

Galt MacDermot - Music

Helen R. Murray (she/ they) - Producing Artistic Director

Anthony Gervais (he/his) - Associate Artistic Director

Kenny Moten (he/him) - Director

Jeremy D. Silverman (he/him) - Music Director

Jessica Hindsley (she/her) - Choreographer

Jessica Cancino (she/her) Scenic Designer

Barry Steele (he/him) - Lighting Designer

Sarah Stark (she/her) - Costume Designer

Bo Garrard (he/him) - Sound Designer

Matthew Nall (he/him) - Sound Designer

Marcus Wehby (she/her) - Props Designer

Chloe Dipaola (she/her) - Resident Stage Manager

Comments