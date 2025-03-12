American Stage's Park Show Returns With HAIR

Hair runs at Demens Landing Park March 26 - April 27, with preview performances March 26 -27.
American Stage is channeling the transformative energy of the 1960s with its latest production at Demens Landing Park: Hair. With a deep connection to the musical, director Kenny Moten brings a wealth of experience and passion, having performed in Hair five times, once working alongside original creators James Rado and Galt McDermott.
“I kind of had a crash-course over the years, in the show, so I'm super excited to direct it,” says Moten.
The rock & roll musical – Broadway's first – will transport theatergoers into the heart of the flower power movement, where the Tribe, a spirited group of young hippies, dare to challenge societal norms amid the turbulent backdrop of the Vietnam War and the civil rights movement. Through iconic songs like "Aquarius" and "Let the Sunshine In," the cast voices their dreams for a more harmonious world, uniting through the universal languages of music, protest, and community.
Now, Moten is bringing the show to life in St. Pete, a community that has warmly embraced American Stage's park productions over the years.
"I'm excited to be able to come back to the community and work with the team to bring this [show] to the audience in different ways," the director notes. Moten's first American Stage production at Demens Landing Park was 2024's Disney's Beauty and the Beast. His return marks American Stage's 39th ‘Park' show, coinciding with the theatre's ongoing Save Park campaign.
“I was very sad to hear that this may be the last year, because getting to know people in St. Pete and getting to meet so many people during the rehearsal time of Beauty and the Beast was really special to me,” says Moten. The Save Park campaign has since raised $401,000 of its $500,000 goal, securing the future of the 2026 show – to be announced at opening night of Hair on March 28.
Like American Stage's Park program, with Hair, Moten aspires to create something special that captures the spirit of the musical and its enduring relevance.
"The power of Hair is that it's always relevant," the director says.
Henry Hawes (he/him) - Claude
EJ Dohring (he/him) - Berger
Emma Rose Johnson (she/her) - Sheila
Zoë Grolnick (she/her) - Jeanie
Ethan Walker (he/him) - Woof
Rachel Miller (she/her) - Crissy
Delores McKenzie (she/her) - Dionne
Mathenee Treco (he/him) - Hud
Joseph Condon (he/him) - Margaret
Tristan Braboy (he/him) - Tribe
Imani Gholson (she/her) - Tribe
Jai Shanae (she/her) - Tribe
Ethan Zeph (he/him) - Tribe
Gerome Ragni & James Rado - Book & Lyrics
Galt MacDermot - Music
Helen R. Murray (she/ they) - Producing Artistic Director
Anthony Gervais (he/his) - Associate Artistic Director
Kenny Moten (he/him) - Director
Jeremy D. Silverman (he/him) - Music Director
Jessica Hindsley (she/her) - Choreographer
Jessica Cancino (she/her) Scenic Designer
Barry Steele (he/him) - Lighting Designer
Sarah Stark (she/her) - Costume Designer
Bo Garrard (he/him) - Sound Designer
Matthew Nall (he/him) - Sound Designer
Marcus Wehby (she/her) - Props Designer
Chloe Dipaola (she/her) - Resident Stage Manager
