American Stage Presents FUN HOME

GROW UP. OUT LOUD. Every once in a while a Broadway musical comes along that surprises, moves and excites audiences in ways only a truly landmark piece of theatre can. This groundbreaking and life-affirming new musical was the event of the Broadway season, receiving raves from critics and audiences alike and garnering five Tony Awards. Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, Fun Home introduces us to Alison at three different ages. We follow her as she explores and unravels the many mysteries of her childhood in this refreshingly honest and intimate musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

Age Recommendation: 14+

Price: americanstage.org/single-tickets/

Wednesdays 7pm: $48

Thursdays 7pm: $48

Fridays 8pm: $54

Saturday Matinees 2pm: $48

Saturday Evenings 8pm: $58

Sunday Matinees 2pm: $48

Wednesday Preview 7pm: *General Admission | Pay What you Can/$20 in Advance (Recommended)

Thursday Preview 7pm: *General Admission 8pm | $34

Opening Night 8pm: $74

UNDER 30 PASS: Netflix-style' subscription, offering 'unlimited theatre' to young people under the age of 30 for only $15 per month.

UNDER 20 PASSPORT: A bold experiment, providing FREE tickets to young people under the age of 20 (suggested 12-19) to American Stage's mainstage season.





