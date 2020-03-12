Shakespeare Festival St. Louis Announces Updated Schedule Due to COVID-19

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis has just released the following statement in regards to future programming:

An important update from the Festival:

The health of our performers and audience members is our top priority. We are closely monitoring information from health and government officials, and we are in direct contact with our partners and venues throughout the region regarding COVID-19 (the coronavirus).



Below you will find the current schedule of public performance dates for our regional touring production of Cymbeline. Any changes to this will promptly be noted on our website sfstl.com/tourco and on social media.

In the meantime, we hope that you and yours stay well. We have planned an incredible season of free Shakespeare, and we cannot wait to share it with you. It's an interesting time to be in the business of live theatre and touring productions, but the Festival is committed to paying our artists and staff throughout this crisis. So if you have ever considered becoming a member, know that we are always grateful for your support-but especially so at this time.



If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me at tridgely@sfstl.com or by phone at 314-531-9800 ext. 111.

Daniel Boone Library w/ SLCL

March 15 (POSTPONED)



Hettenhausen Center for the Arts

McKendree University

March 16 @ 6:30 PM



Daniel Boone Library w/ SLCL

March 30 (POSTPONED)



Daniel Boone Library w/ SLCL

March 31 (POSTPONED)



Poplar Bluff Library

Poplar Bluff, MO

April 18 @ 2 PM



O'Day Park

O'Fallon, MO

April 29 @ 7 PM



Chesterfield Amphitheater

April 30 @ 6 PM



St. Charles County Library

May 1 @ 7 PM



Shakespeare Glen, Forest Park

May 8 & 9 @ 8 PM





