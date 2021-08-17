CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY to Play the Fabulous Fox Theatre This March

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced that Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will play St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre March 8 - 10.

Performances of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at the Fabulous Fox run March 8 - 10. Show times are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday matinee at 1:00 p.m. Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is a special on the 2021-2022 U.S. Bank Broadway Series and will be offered to season ticket holders for priority purchase before the public on sale.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features direction by Matt Lenz, based on the national tour's original direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien. Original music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre David Greig, based on original choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features original scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, which has been recreated by Christine Peters; lighting design by four-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman and music supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck.

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is produced by NETworks Presentations.

For more information, visit www.CharlieOnTour.com