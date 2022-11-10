Ben Jones To Return To Blue Strawberry This Month With I THINK WE SHOULD SEE OTHER PEOPLE

Ben Jones will return to Blue Strawberry in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, November 19th with a funny, moving and deeply personal evening of classic standards, soaring showstoppers and modern hits, punctuated with raucous, side-splitting and devastatingly honest stories from his own love life. Jones appears alongside his music director and collaborator, the legendary Ron Abel.

In this hilarious followup to his "Jaw-Dropping" (BroadwayWorld) first show, I Think I'm in Love, Ben confronts relationships, breakups, sex and infidelity head-on with his original "puckish sense of humor" and "tongue-in-cheek mixture of comedy and sex" (BroadwayWorld).

Featuring songs by Joni Mitchell, Harold Arlen, John Mayer, Bruno Mars, Peter Allen, Bo Burnham, Stephen Sondheim and Lin-Manuel Miranda, this show is sure to be an evening of "musical talent, humorous storytelling, authentic personality, and energetic positivity" (BroadwayWorld) that you won't want to miss!

"One of the most unbelievable vocal instruments in the industry today." - Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Ben Jones is a singer, comedian, storyteller and actor who has appeared in front of audiences worldwide, from the Edinburgh International Festival to the Shanghai Concert Hall. His versatile voice has been featured on recordings on the Albany, Naxos and Delos labels, on A Prairie Home Companion, on the soundtracks for the best-selling video game franchises Halo and Civilization, and on commercials for Coors Light and Meow Mix. He was most recently seen as Sid Sorokin in The Pajama Game in San Francisco. In 2022, he won a BroadwayWorld Cabaret award honoring his work in New York's hottest clubs during the height of the pandemic.

Tickets at Blue Strawberry are $20-$35. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is at 7:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.bluestrawberrystl.com. To make reservations by phone, call (314) 256-1745. Blue Strawberry is located at 364 N. Boyle Ave. in St. Louis, MO.