The Rep Will Present MRS. KRISHNAN’S PARTY In The Steve Woolf Studio Series

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will present Mrs. Krishnan’s Party as part of its Steve Woolf Studio Series, running in the Emerson Studio at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. The production is presented by Indian Ink Theatre Company, a New Zealand-based ensemble known for immersive, audience-inclusive performance.

Set inside a reimagined corner shop, Mrs. Krishnan’s Party invites audience members to become participants in a gathering that evolves over the course of the evening. Food is prepared onstage, music plays throughout the space, and the audience is invited to share in the experience, including sampling dahl during the performance. Each performance unfolds differently, shaped in part by audience interaction.

The production was created and directed by Indian Ink co-founders Justin Lewis and Jacob Rajan and features performers Kalyani Nagarajan and Justin Rogers. “We're thrilled to bring Mrs. Krishnan's Party to The Rep,” said Lewis. “This show breaks the fourth wall, the fifth wall, and probably a few rules—all in the name of joy, connection, and an almighty good time. It's not every day that the theater serves food for the belly and the soul. I mean, where else can you experience heart-in-your-mouth storytelling and dancing on tables in the same night?”

Tickets for Mrs. Krishnan’s Party will be offered as general admission. Studio VIP Subscribers will receive reserved seating, parking in Lot K, and access to additional behind-the-scenes and interactive content. Tickets are available through repstl.org or by calling the Box Office at (314) 968-4925.

The Rep’s season will also continue with Eboni Booth’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Primary Trust on the mainstage, followed by The Enigmatist, written and performed by New York Times crossword constructor David Kwong, in the studio. The season will conclude with Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, directed by Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom.

About the Production

Mrs. Krishnan’s Party centers on a small gathering that grows into a communal celebration as unexpected guests—including the audience—arrive. The performance blends storytelling, music, food, and movement in an interactive theatrical setting. “So original, so creatively fresh, and so much fun no one wanted to go home,” wrote the Waikato Times.

About Indian Ink Theatre Company

Founded more than 27 years ago by Justin Lewis and Jacob Rajan, Indian Ink Theatre Company is one of New Zealand’s most prominent theater ensembles. The company is known for work that blends storytelling, humor, and theatrical invention, and its productions have reached audiences worldwide.

