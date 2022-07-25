Patricia Vonne's 'Las Posadas' Music Video Feat. Rubén Blades Selected In Madrid International Film Festival

Patricia Vonne, the multi-talented musician, actress, award winning filmmaker & two-time SXSW best female vocalist winner, has announced that her animation music video for "Las Posadas" her duet with the legendary Rubén Blades, is an official selection to the Madrid International Film Festival. The song is from Vonne's critically acclaimed Christmas album My Favorite Holiday. Revisit the holiday cheer with "Christmas in July" by watching the video below!



My Favorite Holiday was released November 9, 2021 on her label Bandolera Records. The album is Patricia's ode to the most special time of the year featuring 10 original songs (and 1 cover) with the help of an all-star cast including GRAMMY Award winner Rubén Blades, David Grissom, Alex Ruiz, Rosie Flores, Stephen Ferrone on drums (Tom Petty), Carmine Rojason bass (David Bowie), and more! The album is produced by Rick Del Castillo and received critical praise from Telemundo, KUTX, Austin360, SiriusXM and more!



Vonne expresses the inspiration behind the video stating, "'Las﻿ Posadas' commemorates the journey that Mary and Joseph made from Nazareth to Bethlehem where Jesus would be born. I wanted to write a song and make a video that families could enjoy and especially, young children. It's how I remember the story being told to me by my beloved parents. Using my original illustrations, VFX motion graphics by my collaborator Johnny Villarreal, the incredible talent of Ruben Blades, & my amazing musicians Rick Del Castillo & Michael Ramos, the final result exceeded my expectations. I am humbled that to date, 'Las Posadas' has been nominated for 9 animation awards in many festivals. It is an incredible honor to represent my State of Texas in my ancestral land of Spain."



Rubén Blades needs little to no introduction as he is a Latin music icon with over 17 GRAMMY Awards including being a Latin Recording Academy "Person of the Year." Vonne was beyond thrilled to get the chance to work with him, passionately expressing, "Rubén Blades is a force of nature and an international treasure. But for me he is so much more. He's an inspiration, encouraging me to challenge my limits and to always give back. Working with him on 'Las Posadas' is a dream come true. He is so generous of heart. He recorded the song in NYC and sent it back with a verse mentioning me in the lyrics-'Con Patricia yo te invito' ( with Patricia I invite you). I fell to the floor in tears. I was so moved and grateful."



My Favorite Holiday is Vonne's most personal album to date. Vonne says she always has felt doubly blessed because her birthday falls six days before Christmas, and she wants to share that spirit with listeners. She concludes, "What makes this release special is that this album is a Christmas miracle. During the COVID lockdown, I did Facebook live performances every week to raise money for the San Antonio food bank. I was profoundly moved by the generosity of spirit my fans, friends and family showed my grassroots efforts. Together we raised over $11,000. Enough to provide over 75,000 meals. When I reached out to my musical warriors, they said, "yes" along with my fearless producer Rick Del Castillo whose herculean efforts and talent truly made this album possible. She adds, "This is a gift to my family, friends and loyal fans around the world, who have given me courage, lifted me up, and supported me on my musical journey."



Vonne is no stranger to the film and TV world, both as an actress and filmmaker. Her other filmmaking and acting achievements include:



"Cold Dark Hollow" Awards:

Winner for "Best Women Empowerment Short" at Paris International Short Festival 2021

"Best Thriller" at Cannes Shorts Film Festival 2021

"Best Actress" at Cannes International Film Festival 2021



"La Huerta de San Vicente" - Winner for Best Animation at Madrid International Film Festival 2018

& Winner of El Rey Award at Barcelona International Film Festival 2018



Paris Trance - Winner at San Francisco New Concept Film Festival for "Excellent Animation" Award 2016



El Marinero y La Sirena-

"Audience Award" Winner at Cine Las Americas Film Festival

&

Winner at San Francisco New Concept Film Festival for "Excellent Animation" Award 2018



