Spoleto Festival USA Announces 2025 Season

Spoleto Festival USA have announced the lineup for its 49th Festival taking place from May 23 to June 8. Charleston's enchanting backdrop sets the stage for more than 120 unforgettable performances, including six world premieres and two U.S. premieres across opera, theater, music, and dance.

Tickets are available for purchase beginning February 21 at 10:00am EST at spoletousa.org or by calling 843.579.3100. Festival donors receive pre-sale access, by membership level, beginning February 12; memberships start at $250 and are available at spoletousa.org or by calling 843.724.1192.

Spoleto Festival USA General Director and CEO Mena Mark Hanna says, "artists dedicate their lives to honing their craft. That dedication, that relentless pursuit of excellence, culminates in the creation of work at the very bleeding edge of human expression. The 2025 Festival is a platform for these extraordinary artists mingling with the most adventurous audiences."

Witness the culmination of a musical journey with Alisa Weilerstein’s Fragments. Hailed by The New York Times as “a cellist of explosive emotional energy,” Weilerstein presents six ambitious solo recitals showcasing newly commissioned works from today’s most compelling composers paired with Bach’s indelible cello suites. This Spoleto Chamber Music series alumna’s visionary project is a “celebration of the really disparate voices in contemporary classical music,” and Spoleto is honored to host the inaugural run of the complete cycle, including the world premiere performances of the final two recitals (May 26, May 28, May 29, May 31 at the College of Charleston’s Sottile Theatre).

Spoleto Festival USA produces two world premiere opera productions. Benjamin Britten’s The Turn of The Screw, a suspenseful tale of a governess battling supernatural forces, features the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra and the acclaimed director of Spoleto’s 2023 Vanessa, Rodula Gaitanou (May 30, June 1, June 3, June 6 at Dock Street Theatre). A grand concert staging of Jules Massanet’s Thaïs fills the Charleston Gaillard Center (May 23 and May 25) with the combined forces of the Festival Chorus and Orchestra conducted by Music Director Timothy Myers, along with soprano Nicole Heaston, baritone Troy Cook, plus additional cast and dancers.

Two acclaimed companies return to Spoleto with premiere performances. Manual Cinema, last featured at the Festival in 2016, presents the world premiere of The 4th Witch, a haunting reimagining of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, blending shadow puppetry, live-action silhouettes, and captivating music (June 4, June 5, June 6, June 7, June 8 at College of Charleston’s Emmett Robinson Theatre). Gravity & Other Myths, the Australian circus troupe renowned for its gravity-defying feats, returns with the U.S. premiere of Ten Thousand Hours, a celebration of dedication and discipline by eight elite acrobats (June 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 at Festival Hall).

Uncover a lost story with the U.S. premiere of White Box. This theatrical performance blends dance, music, film, and projection to recount the ill-fated 1897 North Pole expedition of three scientists whose fate remained a mystery for decades. Their story, revealed through a camera and film discovered 33 years later, comes to life on stage (May 29, 30, 31 at College of Charleston’s Emmett Robinson Theatre).

Dubbed "the villain of Broadway" by Playbill, Tony Award-nominee and GRAMMY Award-winner Patrick Page delves into the twisted motivations and hidden humanity of Shakespeare's greatest villains in his one-man show, All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain (June 5, June 6, June 7, June 8 at College of Charleston's Sottile Theatre). Moving swiftly through the Bard's canon, Page illuminates the playwright's evolving conception of evil by exploring more than a dozen of his wicked creations.

Spoleto is celebrating the remarkable 19-year tenure of Dr. Joe Miller, esteemed Director of Choral Activities at Spoleto Festival USA, as he concludes his role in June 2025. In addition to two marquee choral concerts by the Spoleto Festival USA Chorus at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church (May 29 & 30), Miller will conduct the Festival Chorus and Orchestra in a monumental performance of Bach’s Mass in B Minor at the Charleston Gaillard Center on June 7. This grand finale is a fitting tribute to his extraordinary Spoleto tenure.

The Bank of America Chamber Music series, a cornerstone of the Festival, returns to the Dock Street Theatre for 17 days of musical celebration. Curated by Charles E. and Andrea L. Volpe Director of Chamber Music Paul Wiancko, the series offers a repertoire from classical to contemporary, including original adaptations of music by Ludwig van Beethoven, François Couperin, Johannes Brahms, Samuel Barber, Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, Antonio Vivaldi, and many more. Twenty-four renowned musicians, the acclaimed quartet Owls, and a world premiere piece by the 2025 Suzan D. Boyd Composer-in-Residence Mahsa Vahdat highlight this year's program. For the first time, two evening performances will take place at 6:00pm (May 29 & June 4).

Making their Spoleto debut, the famed Kronos Quartet will perform at Spoleto on June 2 at the Charleston Music Hall. Renowned innovators who have redefined the string quartet for five decades, the quartet’s groundbreaking work addresses pressing global issues like climate change, social justice, and the human condition with unbounded musical ambition. A highlight of the evening is the world premiere of a new piece by Charleston bandleader Charlton Singleton, performed by the quartet with drummer Quentin E. Baxter.

The Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra will present three concerts under the baton of Music Director Timothy Myers, in addition to accompanying other Spoleto performances. The May 31 program at the Charleston Gaillard Center features Strauss’ Rosenkavalier Suite, the iconic Sibelius violin concerto performed by violinist Alexi Kenney, and pieces by two of today's most intriguing composers, Shawn E. Okpebholo and Samy Moussa. The June 5 program of Mendelssohn’s Third Symphony begins with the lively and colorful Scherzo by Väinö Raitio, and features cellist Inbal Segev performing DANCE, a concerto by Anna Clyne written specifically for her. The May 26 program at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church will offer a new intimate experience with works by Arvo Pärt, Missy Mazzoli, and Mozart’s 29th Symphony.

The Festival’s dance offerings include distinct and captivating companies: Limón Dance Company and Music From The Sole. The Limón Dance Company (May 31 and June 1 at Festival Hall), last seen at the Festival in 1982, will perform two selections from their iconic repertoire including Missa Brevis, accompanied by the Festival Chorus and organist. Tap dance company Music From The Sole performs their high-energy show I Didn’t Come to Stay (May 23, 24, 25, 26 at College of Charleston’s Emmett Robinson Theatre) exploring the cultural roots of tap dance, tracing its lineage to other Afro-Diasporic forms.

The Wells Fargo Jazz series celebrates a vibrant selection of musicians from established masters to rising stars. Cécile McLorin Salvant (May 28) will perform jazz standards newly arranged for this project in concert with the Festival Orchestra. This year’s jazz artists in residence are pianist Phillip Golub and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire; each artist will perform multiple programs to showcase the breadth of their artistry. Etienne Charles returns to Spoleto with his new project Gullah Roots (June 4), a celebration of the rich history of the Gullah Geechee people, accompanied by Charleston-native drummer Quentin E. Baxter. Acclaimed by The New York Times as “one of the best bands in jazz,” Vijay Iyer Trio (Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh, Tyshawn Sorey) push the limits of improvisation and composition at the College of Charleston’s Sottile Theater (June 3). An Evening with saxophonist Branford Marsalis (June 1) at the Charleston Music Hall will feature works from their forthcoming album Belonging.

Fashion icon and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi brings his signature wit and irreverence to Spoleto with I Know Everybody (June 5 & 7, Charleston Music Hall). A beloved figure in the cabaret scene, Mizrahi’s annual residency at the legendary Cafe Carlyle in New York City has become a highly anticipated event. Beyond the Carlyle, Mizrahi has graced the stages of Joe’s Pub and The Regency Ballroom, solidifying his reputation as a captivating and sought-after cabaret artist. His shows blend musical theater, pop standards, and insightful social commentary, all delivered with his signature charm.

Spoleto brings audiences closer to the music in the Front Row Series, anchored by magical nights at the historic Cistern Yard at the College of Charleston. This year’s headline acts include Charleston-based Band of Horses (May 31), Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith (June 3), Appalachian singer-songwriter Valerie June with folk singer and guitarist Jake Xerxes Fussell (May 25), Blues and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mavis Staples (May 30), singer-songwriter Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) with newcomer MJ Lenderman (May 24), country and folk singer Lucinda Williams (June 7), indie rock band Yo La Tengo (June 8), Grammy-winning singer Corinne Bailey Rae (May 23), and Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy (June 6).

This year, the Front Row series expands to new venues for intimate acts on the rise. Spoken word poet aja monet (June 2) will be accompanied by a jazz band with special guest Vijay Iyer at Dock Street Theatre. Grammy-winning Pakistani composer and vocalist Arooj Aftab will appear at the Charleston Music Hall (May 29). Indian-inspired party band from Brooklyn Red Baraat, fronted by Sunny Jain, will take the stage at the Charleston Music Hall (May 27).

The Festival is proud to once again offer engaging and entertaining performances perfect for families and audiences of all ages. Polar Bear and Penguin offers a charming tale of friendship between two iconic animals, in the Festival’s second year presenting North Charleston performances (May 31 & June 1, Rose Maree Myers Theatre at Charleston County School of the Arts). Experience the vibrant energy of Mrs. Krishnan's Party, from New Zealand-based Indian Ink Theatre Company, where theater, music, and the aromas of delicious cooking fill Mrs. Krishnan's convenience store (June 6-8).

Tickets are available for purchase beginning Feb. 21 at 10:00am EST, with prices starting as low as $29. There will also be opportunities to save on select shows by signing up for email updates at https://spoletousa.org/email-signup/.

A donor pre-sale is available to all donors with an active membership. To become a donor, contact the development office at 843.724.1192 or visit https://spoletousa.org/support/individual-giving/.

For more information about Spoleto Festival USA, visit spoletousa.org.

