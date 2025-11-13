INTO THE WOODS Comes to Trustus Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trustus Theatre invites audiences to journey Into the Woods this holiday season with Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical that intertwines the tales of Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and more in a spellbinding exploration of wishes, consequences, and community. The production runs November 14 through December 14, 2025, under the imaginative direction of Jessica Francis Fichter.

“Into the Woods is one of those rare musicals that balances magic, humor, and heartbreak,” says Fichter. “It challenges us to look at what happens after ‘happily ever after'—and how our choices ripple through the world around us. At Trustus, we're excited to bring this timeless story to life with a bold new vision, rich visuals, and the intimacy that only our theatre can offer.”

Featuring Sondheim's unforgettable score—including “Children Will Listen,” “Giants in the Sky,” and “No One Is Alone”—this production promises to transport audiences through an enchanting, witty, and deeply human journey.

Trustus Theatre's Into the Woods continues the company's tradition of delivering innovative, thought-provoking theatre that connects and inspires Columbia's creative community.

Join Trustus Theatre as fairy tales collide, dreams come true (and unravel), and the woods reveal what we truly wish for most.

The show will run from November 14th through December 14th at Trustus Theatre. Tickets are now available for purchase on the Trustus Theatre website or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732. Special discounted rates are available for students, seniors, and groups.