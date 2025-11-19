THE GAME Comes to The Warehouse Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

THE GAME is the latest production in the 52nd main stage season at The Warehouse Theatre as it ushers in the holiday season with its customary non-holiday-oriented play. When Alyssa’s husband Homer loses his job and dives head and feet first into an online video game and doesn’t come up for air, she longs to have her husband back. Searching for relationship help, she bands together with a group of female strangers whose partners have also become addicted to the same online game.

Written by the Tony-nominated (THE NOTEBOOK) and Writer’s Guild of America award-winner (Maid) Bekah Brunstetter, THE GAME takes its inspiration from the classic Greek comedy LYSISTRATA but quickly pivots and updates it for the modern age.

“Bekah writes comedies that make you laugh and are full of depth and characterization,” says Producing Artistic Director Mike Sablone. “Her writing feels like a warm blanket in the best possible way. This is a lovely multi-generational ensemble comedy with just enough surprises and belly laughs to keep you on your toes.”

THE GAME will feature a mix of new and familiar artists. Returning for the show are Thomas Azar (THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, Harry Clarke), Jennifer Brown (THE CRUCIBLE, PRIDE & PREJUDICE), Kerrie Seymour (MISERY, APPROPRIATE), and Dayanari Umaña (NATIVE GARDENS, THE LOTUS PARADOX). Kelseigh Redmon and Mindy Shaw round out the ensemble and are making their Warehouse debuts.

This production at The Warehouse Theatre is directed by Caroline Jane Davis, who directed the comedic hit ODD for them during their 50th season.

She’s joined on the creative team by Jenni Baldwin (Scenic – KILL CORP, ODD), Margaret Caterisano (Costumes – THE CRUCIBLE, WITCH), Kaylin Gess (Projections / Lights), Sarah Schaible (Sound – AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, MISERY), and Shari Tingle (Props – ASSASSINS, THE LEHMAN TRILOGY).

I Pay What I Can Sunday sponsored by The Hammond Family is December 7th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Talk Back follows the I Pay What I Can performance. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run.