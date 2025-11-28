Katt Williams' THE GOLDEN AGE TOUR is Coming to North Charleston Coliseum

🎭 NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following successful sold-out performances in 2025, critically acclaimed comedian Katt Williams announces The Golden Age Tour. Featuring all-new material, this arena tour will bring Williams to more than 25 cities across North America, including North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston on May 9.

Tickets will be available starting with presales on Monday, December 1 at 10 a.m.. The general on sale begins Wednesday, December 3 at 10 a.m.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Date: May 9, 2026

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D00635C4528A016

Presale Code: KW26

ABOUT KATT WILLIAMS:

With a career spanning over 20 years, Katt Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today's top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits. Since performing his first stand-up show as a teenager, Williams took the comedy world by storm. He quickly developed a unique style of stand-up that combines articulate and sharp dialogue rooted in conversations reflecting the American political landscape. By 1999, he had cultivated a loyal fan base and was performing on some of the most notable comedy stages across the nation.

In 2002, Williams made his onscreen debut as a guest star on "NYPD Blue" and subsequently landed his first feature film role as Money Mike in "Friday After Next." His extensive filmography includes notable roles in "Father Figures," "Norbit," "Scary Movie V," "Epic Movie," "Bastards," "The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2," "Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore," "The Boondocks," "Wild 'n Out," and a guest role in the critically acclaimed series "Atlanta," which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Celebrated for his brilliance and ingenuity on stage, Williams is also known for his critically acclaimed stand-up specials, including “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It's Pimpin' Pimpin',” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” “American Hustle,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Kattpacalypse,” “Katt Williams: Great America” and “Katt Williams: World War III.” His latest special, “Katt Williams: Woke Foke,” debuted live as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest, becoming the most-watched Netflix comedy special of 2024, with over 13.1 million views to date.

