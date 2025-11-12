IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS Comes to Greenville Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Greenville Theatre this holiday season for the theatrical telling of the beloved and timeless film, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. This will be the perfect holiday story for the whole family to enjoy together at Greenville Theatre. Audiences will be swept away with show-stopping dance numbers, beautiful costumes, and heartwarming classic songs like “Count Your Blessings,” “Sisters,” “Happy Holiday,” “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” and of course, “White Christmas.”

Directed by Aimee Quattlebaum, this magical cast is led by Craig Smith, Kristofer Parker, Jamie Ann Walters, Siri Howard, Jacqueline Collison, and Bruce Meahl. Music direction by Victoria Bess Adams and choreography by Katie Stewart.

“Being a part of this production is not only a dream come true, but it is also an incredible honor. Bringing a holiday classic to the stage that people have been enjoying for 50 years plus comes with a great deal of responsibility. Not only to honor the greats who originated these iconic roles, but also to take on the mantle and respectfully breathe new life into the story, songs, and characters we all know and love. I’m thrilled to bring this show to Greenville Theatre audiences for a whole new generation of people to enjoy! I feel so fortunate to do this production with such an insanely talented cast and creative team, and to fulfill a dream role that has been on my personal ‘Wish List’ for a long time,” says Craig Smith who will be playing the role of Bob Wallace.

Our very own Betty Haynes, played by Jamie Ann Walters adds, “This film, music, and story have brought so many people joy for over 50 years; I am honored to carry on that legacy. The holidays are often a time for celebration, connection, and love, but can also be a time for reflection and melancholy. I hope that no matter the situation of those coming through our doors, they leave filled with love and hope. Live theatre during the holidays is an opportunity to put aside the troubles of the outside world, come together as a community, and experience Christmas with child-like wonder once again. Sharing this joy with our neighbors and friends and singing along together to this beautiful music will truly be the best way to spend the holidays together this year.”

Tickets are now on sale. Ticket prices for White Christmas are just $45, with Senior and Veteran rates of $43. Student rush tickets are also available on the day of the show for just $20 each with valid student identification. White Christmas has Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows at 7:30pm on November 28, 29 and December 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20. Added Saturday matinee performances at 2:00pm on December 6, 13, and 20. Sunday matinees are at 3:00pm starting November 30 and continuing for December 7, 14, and 21.