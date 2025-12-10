Video: Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS Teaser Trailer at Greenville Theatre

🎭 NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Join Greenville Theatre this holiday season for the theatrical telling of the beloved and timeless film, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Watch the new teaser trailer video now!

Audiences will be swept away with show-stopping dance numbers, beautiful costumes, and heartwarming classic songs like “Count Your Blessings,” “Sisters,” “Happy Holiday,” “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” and of course, “White Christmas.”

Directed by Aimee Quattlebaum, this magical cast is led by Craig Smith, Kristofer Parker, Jamie Ann Walters, Siri Howard, Jacqueline Collison, and Bruce Meahl. Music direction by Victoria Bess Adams and choreography by Katie Stewart.

Tickets are now on sale. Ticket prices for White Christmas are just $45, with Senior and Veteran rates of $43. Student rush tickets are also available on the day of the show for just $20 each with valid student identification. White Christmas has Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows at 7:30pm on November 28, 29 and December 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20. Added Saturday matinee performances at 2:00pm on December 6, 13, and 20. Sunday matinees are at 3:00pm starting November 30 and continuing for December 7, 14, and 21.

South Carolina Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. WATIRESS (Centre Stage) 13.9% of votes 2. THE COLOR PURPLE (Clark Nesbitt’s No Dream Deffered) 11.5% of votes 3. THE PRINCE OF EGYPT (Anderson University) 7.1% of votes Vote Now!