Waterfront Theatre School To Hold National Auditions

The Waterfront Theatre School, Cape Town's most established college for the Performing Arts, will hold their annual national auditions in Bloemfontein, Durban, Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg from 9 September 2019.

The auditions will be overseen by the School's founder Delia Sainsbury and faculty members Genna Galloway and Paul Griffiths.

Since opening its doors in 1992 the Waterfront Theatre School that was founded by Delia Sainsbury and the late Keith Galloway has offered superior training in the 'triple threat' performance genre, a description used for artists who can sing, dance an act, equally well. Today WTS graduates fill a range of performance, teaching and executives positions in South Africa and across the globe, working in television, the corporate sector and education and in musicals like CATS, Singin' in the Rain, Grease, Showboat, Matilda the Musical and The Lion King. In the next few months several students and graduates will take up roles in professional productions such as David Kramer's Danger in the Dark at the Baxter, Richard Loring's African Footprint in Dubai and The Producers that is scheduled for the Artscape Opera House in early 2020.

The four year training programme culminates in qualifications accredited by Trinity Guildhall and The Imperial Society of Teachers of Dance in London. The Waterfront Theatre School is housed in a beautifully restored heritage building near the V&A Waterfront and Silo District. The facilities incorporate 11 studios, an onsite student residence and 18 fully qualified permanent staff in all genres.

The Waterfront Theatre School provides personalized study programmes ensuring that each student's needs are uniquely assessed and curated, and thus supported and aligned to their future professional aims, whatever that might be. The Performing Arts world is an ever-changing landscape with endless possibilities. Success within that world depends on creative adaptability and the term triple threat itself is an evolving concept. As an established leader and frontrunner in the field, the Waterfront Theatre School continues to closely observe the diversity of skills required by young people to begin and navigate a sustainable career within the creative industry. The Waterfront Theatre School actively provides opportunities for students to explore, innovate and create and continues to spark a new generation of industry pioneers. Offering a programme that is principally vocational with a strong emphasis on developing a skillset that is relevant to a viable career, the Waterfront Theatre School sees today what its students dream of for tomorrow.

Aside from a multitude of performance showcases in and out-of-house, the college also offers students numerous opportunities to write, direct and choreograph in the Galloway Theatre, as well as in other venues in Cape Town.

Auditions will be held in Bloemfontein at the Dance Centre, Park West on 9 September from 6.30pm - 8.30pm; at the Durban Actors Studio in Umgeni Business Park on 10 September from 4pm - 6pm; in Port Elizabeth Central at the Nelson Mandela University (on Bird Campus) on 11 September from 3.30pm - 5.30pm, and in Johannesburg at King David Victory Park in Craighall (Randburg) on 12 September from 3.30pm - 8.30pm.

For further contact Mary Martin on marymwts@gmail.com or call the Waterfront Theatre School on 0214184600. Applicants should please not contact the venues directly.





