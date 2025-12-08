Tollie Parton Will Host Royal Countess Zingara’s New Year’s Eve Show at Century City

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sequinned goddess and drag comedy icon Tollie Parton will host a New Year’s Eve event at The Royal Countess Zingara at Century City. Guided by Tollie and the mystical Timekeeper, guests will experience world-class acts and delicious cuisine as they are ushered into the new year.

The magic happens from the moment Zingarians step onto the red carpet mid lavish welcomes of bubbly and oysters. Come play, dance and revel in the most sensational New Year’s Eve party with Tollie on the decks!

Doors open at 6pm and guests should be seated by 7pm for the performance that will begin at 8pm sharp. From 10h30 the afterparty will kick off into the wee hours. Tickets from R2950 include the oysters and bubbly on arrival as well as a four course dinner and the three-act show. Bookings are open through boxoffice@zingara.co.za and 0218910448, and please note, No Under 18’s.

South Africa Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JOSEPH (Theatre on the Bay) 40.1% of votes 2. MY FAIR LADY (Artscape Arena) 26.6% of votes 3. THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre) 18.7% of votes Vote Now!