First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; SPRING AWAKENING Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Julie-Anne McDowell
- MY NAME IS LUCY
- Baxter Theatre
21%
Kimberley Buckle
- THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE
- The Outlore Base
18%
Daniel Anderson
- THE TRAMP
- Theatre on the Square
17%
Jonathan Roxmouth
- MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY
- Teatro, Montecasino
16%
Ashley Dowds
- CIRCLE SONG
- Theatre Arts
11%
Sue Diepeveen
- MS B-HAVED
- The Drama Factory
4%
Toni Morkel
- COTTONWOOL KID
- Theatre Arts
4%
Terence Bridget
- NO SOACE ON LONG STREET
- Artscape
3%
Zanne Stapelberg
- ONCE UPON A TUNE
- Suidoosterfees, Artscape
3%
Meg van Wyk
- TUTTI FRUTTI
- Pichi Keane
2%
Roland du Preez
- RESCUE REMEDY
- Kaapstad Toneelhuis
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Liam Gillespie
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
24%
Duane Alexander
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
19%
Jared Schaedler
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
19%
Simone Mann
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
14%
Sonwa Sakuba
- THE TRAMP
- Theatre on the Square
9%
Lee van der Merwe
- FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
8%
Duane Alexander
- HOLLYWOOD
- Theatre on the Bay
7%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marcel Meyer
- JULIUS CAESER
- Artscape Arena
18%
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
18%
Maritha Visagie
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
14%
Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio
- THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
14%
Nial Griffin
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
13%
Terrence Bray
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
11%
Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie
- MY FAIR LADY
- The Playhouse Company
8%
Nicky Enticott
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
3%
Lara Basson
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
1%Best Dance Production IN FLUX
- The Lane Theatre
41%JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
22%FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
16%HOLLYWOOD
- Theatre on the Bay
12%BEYOND
- LAMTA
9%Best Direction Of A Musical
Paul Griffiths
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
61%
Steven Stead
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
16%
Greg Karvellas
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- ArtsCape
15%
Steven Stead
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
6%
Philippa van Ryneveld
- THE LONG WAY HOME
- Milnerton Playhouse
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Kimberley Buckle
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
24%
How Now Brown Cow
- MY NAME IS LUCY
- Baxter Theatre
22%
Chris Weare
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
17%
Neil Coppen
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
8%
Barbara Basel
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
7%
Sonwa Sakuba
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
6%
Zubayr Charles
- DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO
- Artscape Arena
6%
Sylvaine Strike
- COTTONWOOL KID
- Theatre Arts
4%
Jennifer Steyn
- EARTHSIDE
- Theatre Arts
3%
Louis Viljeon
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
3%Best Ensemble EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
62%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
9%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Theatre on the Bay
7%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
6%MY FAIR LADY
- The Playhouse Company
4%HOLLYWOOD
- Theatre on the Bay
3%THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
3%JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
3%THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
3%LA RONDE
- Baxter Theatre
1%THE TEMPEST
- Maynardville
1%BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
1%FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
1%IT'S GONNA BE MAY
- Masque Theatre
1%MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
0Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
36%
Kimberley Buckle
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
21%
Farley Whitfield
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
19%
Tina le Roux
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
11%
Gary Fargher
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
9%
Jabu Ngubeni
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
4%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Garth Tavares
- MUSICAL MONDAYS
- The Outlore Base
42%
Kurt Haupt
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
27%
Charl Johan Lingerfelder
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
13%
Kevin Kraak
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
13%
Evan Roberts
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
6%Best Musical JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
36%MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
28%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
19%THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
16%Best New Play Or Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
57%THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
26%MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
10%THE LONG WAY HOME
- Milnerton Playhouse Theatre
8%Best Performer In A Musical
John Marshall
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
37%
Danielle Bosman
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
30%
Keely Crocker
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- ArtsCape
9%
Tsepho Ncokoane
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
7%
Lea Mari
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
5%
Stuart Brown
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
5%
Lucy Tops
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
3%
Craig Urbani
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
2%
Brittany Smith
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
1%
Ashley Scott
- DARE TO DREAM
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
1%Best Performer In A Play
David Viviers
- MOFFIE
- Baxter Theatre
28%
John Conrad & Gianluca Gironi
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
19%
Andrew Buckland
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
16%
Aidan Scott
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
11%
Jenny Stead
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
6%
Siyolise Zicina
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
6%
ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
5%
Jason Bailey
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
5%
Gialuca Gironi
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
4%Best Play MOFFIE
- Baxter Theatre
34%THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
16%MY NAME IS LUCY
- Baxter Theatre
13%DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO
- Artscape Arena
10%THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
8%HEDDA GABLER
- Baxter Theatre
6%BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
6%UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
5%MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
Greg King
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
19%
Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
17%
Naill Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
17%
Greg King
- JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter Theatre
13%
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
13%
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
9%
Greg King
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
7%
Sonwa Sakuba
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
3%
Kieran McGregor
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Classen
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
49%
Mark Malherbe
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
28%
Brandon Bunyan
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
23%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Azande Dube
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
43%
Asanda Mngadi
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
29%
Keely Crocker
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
13%
Mark Richardson
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
4%
Sharon Wagner
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
3%
Graham Hopkins
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
2%
Charlie Bouguenon
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
2%
Bryan Hiles
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
1%
Andrew Munnik
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
0%
Belinda Henwood
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
0%
Ethan Wilton
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
0Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Liesl Coppin
- JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter Theatre
36%
Nkosinathi Mazwai
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Artscape Arena
34%
Michael Mittendorf
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre on the Bay
19%
Kathryn Griffiths
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
7%
ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
3%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter theatre
38%THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape
28%ALADDIN
- Canal Walk
15%PUSS IN BOOTS
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
10%BLUEY'S BIG PLAY
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
7%I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS
- National Arts Festival
1%KABOOM
- Baxter Theatre
0Favorite Local Theatre
The Outlore Base
34%
Theatre on the Bay
25%
Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
9%
Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
8%
Kalk Bay Theatre
5%
The Masque Theatre
5%
The Drama Factory
4%
Theatre Arts
4%
Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant
3%
Kaapstad Toneelhuis
1%
Masque Theatre
1%
Milnerton Playhouse Theatre
1%
Guild Theatre
0