First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; SPRING AWAKENING Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Julie-Anne McDowell - MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 21%

THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE

18%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

THE TRAMP

17%

Daniel Anderson -- Theatre on the Square

MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY

16%

Jonathan Roxmouth -- Teatro, Montecasino

CIRCLE SONG

11%

Ashley Dowds -- Theatre Arts

MS B-HAVED

4%

Sue Diepeveen -- The Drama Factory

COTTONWOOL KID

4%

Toni Morkel -- Theatre Arts

NO SOACE ON LONG STREET

3%

Terence Bridget -- Artscape

ONCE UPON A TUNE

3%

Zanne Stapelberg -- Suidoosterfees, Artscape

TUTTI FRUTTI

2%

Meg van Wyk -- Pichi Keane

RESCUE REMEDY

1%

Roland du Preez -- Kaapstad Toneelhuis

THE CARDINAL

24%

Liam Gillespie -- The Outlore Base

MY FAIR LADY

19%

Duane Alexander -- Artscape Arena

JOSEPH

19%

Jared Schaedler -- Theatre on the Bay

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

14%

Simone Mann -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE TRAMP

9%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Theatre on the Square

FREE FALL

8%

Lee van der Merwe -- The Outlore Base

HOLLYWOOD

7%

Duane Alexander -- Theatre on the Bay

JULIUS CAESER

18%

Marcel Meyer -- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

18%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape

MY FAIR LADY

14%

Maritha Visagie -- Artscape Arena

THE MAGIC BOX

14%

Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

JOSEPH

13%

Nial Griffin -- Theatre on the Bay

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

11%

Terrence Bray -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

8%

Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie -- The Playhouse Company

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Nicky Enticott -- Masque Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

1%

Lara Basson -- Masque Theatre

IN FLUX

41%

- The Lane Theatre

JOSEPH

22%

- Theatre on the Bay

FREE FALL

16%

- The Outlore Base

HOLLYWOOD

12%

- Theatre on the Bay

BEYOND

9%

- LAMTA

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

61%

Paul Griffiths -- Artscape Arena

MY FAIR LADY

16%

Steven Stead -- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

15%

Greg Karvellas -- ArtsCape

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

6%

Steven Stead -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE LONG WAY HOME

1%

Philippa van Ryneveld -- Milnerton Playhouse

THE CARDINAL

24%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

MY NAME IS LUCY

22%

How Now Brown Cow -- Baxter Theatre

THRILL ME

17%

Chris Weare -- Theatre on the Bay

UNRULY

8%

Neil Coppen -- Baxter Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

7%

Barbara Basel -- Masque Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

6%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Guild Theatre

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO

6%

Zubayr Charles -- Artscape Arena

COTTONWOOL KID

4%

Sylvaine Strike -- Theatre Arts

EARTHSIDE

3%

Jennifer Steyn -- Theatre Arts

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

3%

Louis Viljeon -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

62%

- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

9%

- Artscape

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

- Theatre on the Bay

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

6%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

4%

- The Playhouse Company

HOLLYWOOD

3%

- Theatre on the Bay

THE MAGIC BOX

3%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

JOSEPH

3%

- Theatre on the Bay

THE CARDINAL

3%

- The Outlore Base

LA RONDE

1%

- Baxter Theatre

THE TEMPEST

1%

- Maynardville

BUZANI KUBAWO

1%

- Guild Theatre

FREE FALL

1%

- The Outlore Base

IT'S GONNA BE MAY

1%

- Masque Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

0

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

36%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE CARDINAL

21%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

19%

Farley Whitfield -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

UNRULY

11%

Tina le Roux -- Baxter Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

9%

Gary Fargher -- Masque Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

4%

Jabu Ngubeni -- Guild Theatre

MUSICAL MONDAYS

42%

Garth Tavares -- The Outlore Base

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

27%

Kurt Haupt -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

JOSEPH

13%

Charl Johan Lingerfelder -- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

13%

Kevin Kraak -- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

6%

Evan Roberts -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

JOSEPH

36%

- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

28%

- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

19%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE MAGIC BOX

16%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

JOSEPH

36%

- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

28%

- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

19%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE MAGIC BOX

16%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

57%

- Artscape

THE CARDINAL

26%

- The Outlore Base

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

10%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

THE LONG WAY HOME

8%

- Milnerton Playhouse Theatre

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

37%

John Marshall -- Artscape Arena

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

30%

Danielle Bosman -- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

9%

Keely Crocker -- ArtsCape

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

7%

Tsepho Ncokoane -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

5%

Lea Mari -- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

5%

Stuart Brown -- Artscape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

3%

Lucy Tops -- Artscape

MY FAIR LADY

2%

Craig Urbani -- Artscape Arena

MY FAIR LADY

1%

Brittany Smith -- Artscape Arena

DARE TO DREAM

1%

Ashley Scott -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MOFFIE

28%

David Viviers -- Baxter Theatre

THRILL ME

19%

John Conrad & Gianluca Gironi -- Theatre on the Bay

UNRULY

16%

Andrew Buckland -- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

11%

Aidan Scott -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

6%

Jenny Stead -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

BUZANI KUBAWO

6%

Siyolise Zicina -- Guild Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

5%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa -- Guild Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

5%

Jason Bailey -- Masque Theatre

THRILL ME

4%

Gialuca Gironi -- Theatre on the Bay

MOFFIE

34%

- Baxter Theatre

THRILL ME

16%

- Theatre on the Bay

MY NAME IS LUCY

13%

- Baxter Theatre

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO

10%

- Artscape Arena

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

8%

- Masque Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

6%

- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

6%

- Guild Theatre

UNRULY

5%

- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

3%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

MOFFIE

34%

- Baxter Theatre

THRILL ME

16%

- Theatre on the Bay

MY NAME IS LUCY

13%

- Baxter Theatre

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO

10%

- Artscape Arena

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

8%

- Masque Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

6%

- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

6%

- Guild Theatre

UNRULY

5%

- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

3%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

MY FAIR LADY

19%

Greg King -- Artscape

THE CARDINAL

17%

Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie -- The Outlore Base

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

17%

Naill Griffin -- Artscape

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

13%

Greg King -- Baxter Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

13%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

9%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

7%

Greg King -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

3%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Guild Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

2%

Kieran McGregor -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

49%

David Classen -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MY FAIR LADY

28%

Mark Malherbe -- Artscape

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

23%

Brandon Bunyan -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

43%

Azande Dube -- Artscape Arena

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

29%

Asanda Mngadi -- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

13%

Keely Crocker -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MY FAIR LADY

4%

Mark Richardson -- Artscape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

3%

Sharon Wagner -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MY FAIR LADY

2%

Graham Hopkins -- Artscape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

2%

Charlie Bouguenon -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

1%

Bryan Hiles -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

0%

Andrew Munnik -- Masque Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

0%

Belinda Henwood -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

0

Ethan Wilton -- Masque Theatre

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

36%

Liesl Coppin -- Baxter Theatre

JULIUS CAESAR

34%

Nkosinathi Mazwai -- Artscape Arena

NOISES OFF!

19%

Michael Mittendorf -- Theatre on the Bay

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

7%

Kathryn Griffiths -- Masque Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

3%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa -- Guild Theatre

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

38%

- Baxter theatre

THE MAGIC BOX

28%

- Artscape

ALADDIN

15%

- Canal Walk

PUSS IN BOOTS

10%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY

7%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS

1%

- National Arts Festival

KABOOM

0

- Baxter Theatre

34%

The Outlore Base

25%

Theatre on the Bay

9%

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

8%

Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

5%

Kalk Bay Theatre

5%

The Masque Theatre

4%

The Drama Factory

4%

Theatre Arts

3%

Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant

1%

Kaapstad Toneelhuis

1%

Masque Theatre

1%

Milnerton Playhouse Theatre

0

Guild Theatre

