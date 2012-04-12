 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; SPRING AWAKENING Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Nov. 30, -0001
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; SPRING AWAKENING Leads Best Musical! Image
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Julie-Anne McDowell - MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 21%

Kimberley Buckle - THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE - The Outlore Base 18%

Daniel Anderson - THE TRAMP - Theatre on the Square 17%

Jonathan Roxmouth - MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY - Teatro, Montecasino 16%

Ashley Dowds - CIRCLE SONG - Theatre Arts 11%

Sue Diepeveen - MS B-HAVED - The Drama Factory 4%

Toni Morkel - COTTONWOOL KID - Theatre Arts 4%

Terence Bridget - NO SOACE ON LONG STREET - Artscape 3%

Zanne Stapelberg - ONCE UPON A TUNE - Suidoosterfees, Artscape 3%

Meg van Wyk - TUTTI FRUTTI - Pichi Keane 2%

Roland du Preez - RESCUE REMEDY - Kaapstad Toneelhuis 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Liam Gillespie - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 24%

Duane Alexander - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 19%

Jared Schaedler - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 19%

Simone Mann - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 14%

Sonwa Sakuba - THE TRAMP - Theatre on the Square 9%

Lee van der Merwe - FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 8%

Duane Alexander - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 7%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marcel Meyer - JULIUS CAESER - Artscape Arena 18%

Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 18%

Maritha Visagie - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 14%

Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio - THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 14%

Nial Griffin - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 13%

Terrence Bray - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 11%

Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie - MY FAIR LADY - The Playhouse Company 8%

Nicky Enticott - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 3%

Lara Basson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 1%

Best Dance Production
IN FLUX - The Lane Theatre 41%

JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 22%

FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 16%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 12%

BEYOND - LAMTA 9%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Paul Griffiths - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 61%

Steven Stead - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 16%

Greg Karvellas - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ArtsCape 15%

Steven Stead - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 6%

Philippa van Ryneveld - THE LONG WAY HOME - Milnerton Playhouse 1%

Best Direction Of A Play
Kimberley Buckle - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 24%

How Now Brown Cow - MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 22%

Chris Weare - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 17%

Neil Coppen - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 8%

Barbara Basel - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 7%

Sonwa Sakuba - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 6%

Zubayr Charles - DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO - Artscape Arena 6%

Sylvaine Strike - COTTONWOOL KID - Theatre Arts 4%

Jennifer Steyn - EARTHSIDE - Theatre Arts 3%

Louis Viljeon - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 3%

Best Ensemble
EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 62%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 9%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre on the Bay 7%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 6%

MY FAIR LADY - The Playhouse Company 4%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 3%

THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 3%

JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 3%

THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 3%

LA RONDE - Baxter Theatre 1%

THE TEMPEST - Maynardville 1%

BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 1%

FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 1%

IT'S GONNA BE MAY - Masque Theatre 1%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 0

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 36%

Kimberley Buckle - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 21%

Farley Whitfield - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 19%

Tina le Roux - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 11%

Gary Fargher - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 9%

Jabu Ngubeni - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 4%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Garth Tavares - MUSICAL MONDAYS - The Outlore Base 42%

Kurt Haupt - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 27%

Charl Johan Lingerfelder - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 13%

Kevin Kraak - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 13%

Evan Roberts - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 6%

Best Musical
JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 36%

MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 28%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 19%

THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 16%

Best Musical
JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 36%

MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 28%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 19%

THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 16%

Best New Play Or Musical
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 57%

THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 26%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 10%

THE LONG WAY HOME - Milnerton Playhouse Theatre 8%

Best Performer In A Musical
John Marshall - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 37%

Danielle Bosman - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 30%

Keely Crocker - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ArtsCape 9%

Tsepho Ncokoane - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 7%

Lea Mari - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 5%

Stuart Brown - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 5%

Lucy Tops - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 3%

Craig Urbani - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 2%

Brittany Smith - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 1%

Ashley Scott - DARE TO DREAM - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 1%

Best Performer In A Play
David Viviers - MOFFIE - Baxter Theatre 28%

John Conrad & Gianluca Gironi - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 19%

Andrew Buckland - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 16%

Aidan Scott - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 11%

Jenny Stead - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 6%

Siyolise Zicina - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 6%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 5%

Jason Bailey - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 5%

Gialuca Gironi - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 4%

Best Play
MOFFIE - Baxter Theatre 34%

THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 16%

MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 13%

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO - Artscape Arena 10%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 8%

HEDDA GABLER - Baxter Theatre 6%

BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 6%

UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 5%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 3%

Best Play
MOFFIE - Baxter Theatre 34%

THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 16%

MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 13%

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO - Artscape Arena 10%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 8%

HEDDA GABLER - Baxter Theatre 6%

BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 6%

UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 5%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Greg King - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 19%

Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 17%

Naill Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 17%

Greg King - JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter Theatre 13%

Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 13%

Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 9%

Greg King - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 7%

Sonwa Sakuba - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 3%

Kieran McGregor - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Classen - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 49%

Mark Malherbe - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 28%

Brandon Bunyan - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 23%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Azande Dube - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 43%

Asanda Mngadi - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 29%

Keely Crocker - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 13%

Mark Richardson - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 4%

Sharon Wagner - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 3%

Graham Hopkins - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 2%

Charlie Bouguenon - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 2%

Bryan Hiles - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 1%

Andrew Munnik - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 0%

Belinda Henwood - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 0%

Ethan Wilton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Liesl Coppin - JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter Theatre 36%

Nkosinathi Mazwai - JULIUS CAESAR - Artscape Arena 34%

Michael Mittendorf - NOISES OFF! - Theatre on the Bay 19%

Kathryn Griffiths - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 7%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 3%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter theatre 38%

THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape 28%

ALADDIN - Canal Walk 15%

PUSS IN BOOTS - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 10%

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 7%

I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS - National Arts Festival 1%

KABOOM - Baxter Theatre 0

Favorite Local Theatre
The Outlore Base 34%

Theatre on the Bay 25%

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 9%

Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 8%

Kalk Bay Theatre 5%

The Masque Theatre 5%

The Drama Factory 4%

Theatre Arts 4%

Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant 3%

Kaapstad Toneelhuis 1%

Masque Theatre 1%

Milnerton Playhouse Theatre 1%

Guild Theatre 0

Wrong region? Click here.


Don't Miss a South Africa News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos