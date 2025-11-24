THE MANTIS AND THE MOON and STUBBY THE CATERPILLAR Come to National Children’s Theatre

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

National Children’s Theatre will stage a visually poetic double-bill, reimagining Marguerite Poland’s beloved stories “The Mantis and The Moon” and “Stubby the Caterpillar” from 18 November until 14 December.

Adapted by Moira Katz and directed by Ivor Jones, this production invites families, educators and theatre lovers to experience the timeless power of storytelling – where ambition, humility and transformation take centre stage.

In a unique pairing, NCT presents two of Poland’s works, each offering a lesson for young audiences.

“The caterpillar’s journey is about change and resilience, while the mantis’s tale explores pride, forgiveness and the beauty of humility,” says Jones. “We wanted to give children stories that entertain an educational side to them as well.”

Jones’s direction blends traditional folklore with modern theatre. Using three actors, puppetry and vivid costumes to create a world where children in the audience become part of the play.

These stories echo the spirit of Nelson Mandela’s belief that storytelling is a bridge between generations — a way to pass on wisdom, identity and moral courage. Madiba often reminded us that “children are our greatest treasure,” and productions like this one carry forward that legacy by nurturing young minds through African stories that teach empathy, humility and hope

“There’s never a quiet moment,” says Jones. “We’ve simplified the dialogue, added audience participation and reimagined classic songs to keep kids engaged from start to finish.”

Lighting and sound design evoke the desert landscape and the moon’s magical presence, while a haunting rendition of “thula nana” connects the story to African musical traditions.

At its heart, “The Mantis and The Moon” is a cautionary tale about the dangers of pride and the importance of humility. The mantis wants to possess the moon, but learns that not everything beautiful is meant to be owned.

“It’s a message that resonates today, reminding us to admire, not control and to be humble always.”

The emotional climax – when the mantis loses his sight, immerses the audience in darkness, prompting reflection on change, forgiveness and the journey to becoming better people.

Jones credits NCT’s collaborative spirit for bringing these adaptations to life as children’s theatre is vital for preserving African storytelling traditions. “Through shows like this, we remind kids that there’s a world of African wisdom and imagination beyond English nursery rhymes.” In honour of Madiba’s vision for an educated, compassionate youth, NCT continues to use theatre as a tool for nation-building — one story at a time

A must-see for families and schools

“The Mantis and The Moon” and “The Stubby Caterpillar” promise pure entertainment, meaningful lessons and a celebration of African culture.

“My hope is that audiences leave 100% entertained and maybe a little wiser,” says Jones.

The Mantis and The Moon and Stubby the Caterpillar are directed by Ivor Jones; set and costume design is by Sarah Roberts; and music is by Christine Ludwig.

The show runs from 18 November to 14 December at NCT Theatre, 3 Junction Avenue, Parktown.