FIRST LOVE is Coming to POPArt Theatre in December

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

First Love will be presented at POPArt Theatre, performed by William Harding, and directed by Qondiswa James.

About First Love

“...for the first time in my life... I had to contend with a feeling which gradually assumed, to my dismay, the dread name of love…”

First Love is a short story by Samuel Beckett, In it a man, who now spends his time ‘taking the air' in graveyards, recounts an episode in his life, when having been expelled from his family home upon the death of his father, he met a woman, one evening, on a bench. From this meeting, his developing and tormenting infatuation leads him to moving into her home, where their unexpected union results in dire consequences.

The monologue brims with Beckett's distinct black humor and balances spite, humanity and pathos. Regarded as one of the best short stories ever written, First Love is a perfect blend of tragedy and comedy. As Beckett said “Nothing is funnier than unhappiness”. A love story, like only Beckett could conceive

Schedule

Thu 11th Dec 7pm R150.00

Fri 12th Dec 7pm R150.00

Sat 13th Dec 7pm R150.00

Sun 14th Dec 3pm R150.00

Production Photographs