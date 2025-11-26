SEASONS OF DANCE Showcase Will Be Performed By Joburg Ballet School

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Joburg Ballet will present Seasons of Dance - a festive showcase of young talent, a vibrant year-end dance showcase by the Joburg Ballet School, in collaboration with Maison De La Dance, taking place on Sunday 7 December at the Soweto Theatre.

This uplifting celebration of artistic excellence will feature performances by the talented young dancers of the Joburg Ballet School, led by Keke Chele, Tshego Masoabi and Carmen Patterson, in collaboration with students from Maison De La Dance, led by Thabiso Manare.

Directed by Keke Chele, the performance programme highlights the remarkable growth, dedication and creative development of the students, who will take to the stage alongside their professional peers.

The showcase will include guest performances by Joburg Ballet and the Soweto Youth Orchestra, making for an extraordinary afternoon that reflects the energy and diversity of the city's cultural landscape.

Seasons of Dance is a creative offering in celebration of the passion and hard work of the students and it marks an important milestone in Joburg Ballet's commitment to talent development, community engagement and expanding access to world-class dance education in Johannesburg and beyond.

“These young dancers represent the future of the South African performance industry and we are thrilled to present them on a stage that honours their talent and potential”, says the Joburg Ballet team.