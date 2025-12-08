Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; The Outlore Base Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Daniel Anderson
- THE TRAMP
- Theatre on the Square
20%
Jonathan Roxmouth
- MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY
- Teatro, Montecasino
18%
Kimberley Buckle
- THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE
- The Outlore Base
18%
Julie-Anne McDowell
- MY NAME IS LUCY
- Baxter Theatre
17%
Ashley Dowds
- CIRCLE SONG
- Theatre Arts
10%
Sue Diepeveen
- MS B-HAVED
- The Drama Factory
4%
Toni Morkel
- COTTONWOOL KID
- Theatre Arts
4%
Zanne Stapelberg
- ONCE UPON A TUNE
- Suidoosterfees, Artscape
4%
Roland du Preez
- RESCUE REMEDY
- Kaapstad Toneelhuis
2%
Meg van Wyk
- TUTTI FRUTTI
- Pichi Keane
2%
Terence Bridget
- NO SOACE ON LONG STREET
- Artscape
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jared Schaedler
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
20%
Sonwa Sakuba
- THE TRAMP
- Theatre on the Square
19%
Liam Gillespie
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
19%
Duane Alexander
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
12%
Simone Mann
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
12%
Lee van der Merwe
- FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
11%
Duane Alexander
- HOLLYWOOD
- Theatre on the Bay
7%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio
- THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
17%
Nial Griffin
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
16%
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
15%
Marcel Meyer
- JULIUS CAESER
- Artscape Arena
12%
Terrence Bray
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
11%
Maritha Visagie
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
10%
Nicky Enticott
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
8%
Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie
- MY FAIR LADY
- The Playhouse Company
7%
Lara Basson
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
5%Best Dance Production JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
34%IN FLUX
- The Lane Theatre
25%FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
21%HOLLYWOOD
- Theatre on the Bay
13%BEYOND
- LAMTA
7%Best Direction Of A Musical
Paul Griffiths
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
42%
Greg Karvellas
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- ArtsCape
23%
Steven Stead
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
20%
Steven Stead
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
12%
Philippa van Ryneveld
- THE LONG WAY HOME
- Milnerton Playhouse
4%Best Direction Of A Play
Kimberley Buckle
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
20%
Sonwa Sakuba
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
17%
How Now Brown Cow
- MY NAME IS LUCY
- Baxter Theatre
15%
Chris Weare
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
13%
Barbara Basel
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
9%
Neil Coppen
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
8%
Sylvaine Strike
- COTTONWOOL KID
- Theatre Arts
5%
Louis Viljeon
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
5%
Zubayr Charles
- DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO
- Artscape Arena
4%
Jennifer Steyn
- EARTHSIDE
- Theatre Arts
3%Best Ensemble EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
38%BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
15%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Theatre on the Bay
11%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
10%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
7%THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
4%THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
3%MY FAIR LADY
- The Playhouse Company
3%FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
2%HOLLYWOOD
- Theatre on the Bay
2%JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
2%THE TEMPEST
- Maynardville
2%IT'S GONNA BE MAY
- Masque Theatre
1%LA RONDE
- Baxter Theatre
1%MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
33%
Kimberley Buckle
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
20%
Jabu Ngubeni
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
16%
Farley Whitfield
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
13%
Tina le Roux
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
9%
Gary Fargher
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
9%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kurt Haupt
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
30%
Garth Tavares
- MUSICAL MONDAYS
- The Outlore Base
30%
Charl Johan Lingerfelder
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
16%
Evan Roberts
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
12%
Kevin Kraak
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
- Artscape
50%THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
22%MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
15%THE LONG WAY HOME
- Milnerton Playhouse Theatre
13%Best Performer In A Musical
John Marshall
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
25%
Danielle Bosman
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
20%
Tsepho Ncokoane
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
15%
Stuart Brown
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
12%
Keely Crocker
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- ArtsCape
8%
Lucy Tops
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
8%
Craig Urbani
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
5%
Lea Mari
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
4%
Brittany Smith
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
3%
Ashley Scott
- DARE TO DREAM
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
1%Best Performer In A Play
David Viviers
- MOFFIE
- Baxter Theatre
24%
ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
21%
John Conrad & Gianluca Gironi
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
14%
Andrew Buckland
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
10%
Aidan Scott
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
8%
Jason Bailey
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
7%
Siyolise Zicina
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
7%
Gialuca Gironi
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
5%
Jenny Stead
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
Sonwa Sakuba
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
19%
Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
16%
Naill Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
13%
Greg King
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
12%
Greg King
- JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter Theatre
11%
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
10%
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
9%
Greg King
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
7%
Kieran McGregor
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Classen
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
51%
Brandon Bunyan
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
25%
Mark Malherbe
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
24%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Azande Dube
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
31%
Asanda Mngadi
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
25%
Keely Crocker
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
16%
Charlie Bouguenon
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
5%
Bryan Hiles
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
5%
Andrew Munnik
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
4%
Graham Hopkins
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
4%
Mark Richardson
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
4%
Belinda Henwood
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
3%
Sharon Wagner
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
3%
Ethan Wilton
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Nkosinathi Mazwai
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Artscape Arena
28%
Liesl Coppin
- JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter Theatre
27%
ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
24%
Michael Mittendorf
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre on the Bay
14%
Kathryn Griffiths
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
8%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter theatre
31%THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape
29%ALADDIN
- Canal Walk
15%PUSS IN BOOTS
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
10%I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS
- National Arts Festival
7%BLUEY'S BIG PLAY
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
6%KABOOM
- Baxter Theatre
1%Favorite Local Theatre
The Outlore Base
28%
Theatre on the Bay
21%
Guild Theatre
13%
Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
9%
Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
7%
The Masque Theatre
5%
Theatre Arts
4%
Kalk Bay Theatre
4%
The Drama Factory
3%
Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant
2%
Kaapstad Toneelhuis
2%
Milnerton Playhouse Theatre
2%
Masque Theatre
1%