Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; The Outlore Base Leads Favorite Theatre!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Daniel Anderson - THE TRAMP - Theatre on the Square 20%

MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY

18%

Jonathan Roxmouth -- Teatro, Montecasino

THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE

18%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

MY NAME IS LUCY

17%

Julie-Anne McDowell -- Baxter Theatre

CIRCLE SONG

10%

Ashley Dowds -- Theatre Arts

MS B-HAVED

4%

Sue Diepeveen -- The Drama Factory

COTTONWOOL KID

4%

Toni Morkel -- Theatre Arts

ONCE UPON A TUNE

4%

Zanne Stapelberg -- Suidoosterfees, Artscape

RESCUE REMEDY

2%

Roland du Preez -- Kaapstad Toneelhuis

TUTTI FRUTTI

2%

Meg van Wyk -- Pichi Keane

NO SOACE ON LONG STREET

2%

Terence Bridget -- Artscape

JOSEPH

20%

Jared Schaedler -- Theatre on the Bay

THE TRAMP

19%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Theatre on the Square

THE CARDINAL

19%

Liam Gillespie -- The Outlore Base

MY FAIR LADY

12%

Duane Alexander -- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

12%

Simone Mann -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

FREE FALL

11%

Lee van der Merwe -- The Outlore Base

HOLLYWOOD

7%

Duane Alexander -- Theatre on the Bay

THE MAGIC BOX

17%

Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

JOSEPH

16%

Nial Griffin -- Theatre on the Bay

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

15%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape

JULIUS CAESER

12%

Marcel Meyer -- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

11%

Terrence Bray -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

10%

Maritha Visagie -- Artscape Arena

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

8%

Nicky Enticott -- Masque Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

7%

Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie -- The Playhouse Company

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

5%

Lara Basson -- Masque Theatre

JOSEPH

34%

- Theatre on the Bay

IN FLUX

25%

- The Lane Theatre

FREE FALL

21%

- The Outlore Base

HOLLYWOOD

13%

- Theatre on the Bay

BEYOND

7%

- LAMTA

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

42%

Paul Griffiths -- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

23%

Greg Karvellas -- ArtsCape

MY FAIR LADY

20%

Steven Stead -- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

12%

Steven Stead -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE LONG WAY HOME

4%

Philippa van Ryneveld -- Milnerton Playhouse

THE CARDINAL

20%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

BUZANI KUBAWO

17%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Guild Theatre

MY NAME IS LUCY

15%

How Now Brown Cow -- Baxter Theatre

THRILL ME

13%

Chris Weare -- Theatre on the Bay

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

9%

Barbara Basel -- Masque Theatre

UNRULY

8%

Neil Coppen -- Baxter Theatre

COTTONWOOL KID

5%

Sylvaine Strike -- Theatre Arts

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

5%

Louis Viljeon -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO

4%

Zubayr Charles -- Artscape Arena

EARTHSIDE

3%

Jennifer Steyn -- Theatre Arts

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

38%

- Artscape Arena

BUZANI KUBAWO

15%

- Guild Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

11%

- Theatre on the Bay

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

10%

- Artscape

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

7%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE MAGIC BOX

4%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE CARDINAL

3%

- The Outlore Base

MY FAIR LADY

3%

- The Playhouse Company

FREE FALL

2%

- The Outlore Base

HOLLYWOOD

2%

- Theatre on the Bay

JOSEPH

2%

- Theatre on the Bay

THE TEMPEST

2%

- Maynardville

IT'S GONNA BE MAY

1%

- Masque Theatre

LA RONDE

1%

- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

0%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

33%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE CARDINAL

20%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

BUZANI KUBAWO

16%

Jabu Ngubeni -- Guild Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

13%

Farley Whitfield -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

UNRULY

9%

Tina le Roux -- Baxter Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

9%

Gary Fargher -- Masque Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

30%

Kurt Haupt -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MUSICAL MONDAYS

30%

Garth Tavares -- The Outlore Base

JOSEPH

16%

Charl Johan Lingerfelder -- Theatre on the Bay

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

12%

Evan Roberts -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

11%

Kevin Kraak -- Artscape Arena

JOSEPH

39%

- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

26%

- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

21%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE MAGIC BOX

14%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

JOSEPH

39%

- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

26%

- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

21%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE MAGIC BOX

14%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

50%

- Artscape

THE CARDINAL

22%

- The Outlore Base

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

15%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

THE LONG WAY HOME

13%

- Milnerton Playhouse Theatre

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

25%

John Marshall -- Artscape Arena

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

20%

Danielle Bosman -- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

15%

Tsepho Ncokoane -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

12%

Stuart Brown -- Artscape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

8%

Keely Crocker -- ArtsCape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

8%

Lucy Tops -- Artscape

MY FAIR LADY

5%

Craig Urbani -- Artscape Arena

MY FAIR LADY

4%

Lea Mari -- Artscape Arena

MY FAIR LADY

3%

Brittany Smith -- Artscape Arena

DARE TO DREAM

1%

Ashley Scott -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MOFFIE

24%

David Viviers -- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

21%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa -- Guild Theatre

THRILL ME

14%

John Conrad & Gianluca Gironi -- Theatre on the Bay

UNRULY

10%

Andrew Buckland -- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

8%

Aidan Scott -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

7%

Jason Bailey -- Masque Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

7%

Siyolise Zicina -- Guild Theatre

THRILL ME

5%

Gialuca Gironi -- Theatre on the Bay

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

5%

Jenny Stead -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

MOFFIE

27%

- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

25%

- Guild Theatre

THRILL ME

13%

- Theatre on the Bay

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO

9%

- Artscape Arena

MY NAME IS LUCY

8%

- Baxter Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

7%

- Masque Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

6%

- Baxter Theatre

UNRULY

4%

- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

3%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

MOFFIE

27%

- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

25%

- Guild Theatre

THRILL ME

13%

- Theatre on the Bay

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO

9%

- Artscape Arena

MY NAME IS LUCY

8%

- Baxter Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

7%

- Masque Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

6%

- Baxter Theatre

UNRULY

4%

- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

3%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

BUZANI KUBAWO

19%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Guild Theatre

THE CARDINAL

16%

Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie -- The Outlore Base

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

13%

Naill Griffin -- Artscape

MY FAIR LADY

12%

Greg King -- Artscape

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

11%

Greg King -- Baxter Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

10%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

9%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

7%

Greg King -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

3%

Kieran McGregor -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

51%

David Classen -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

25%

Brandon Bunyan -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

24%

Mark Malherbe -- Artscape

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

31%

Azande Dube -- Artscape Arena

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

25%

Asanda Mngadi -- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

16%

Keely Crocker -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

5%

Charlie Bouguenon -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

5%

Bryan Hiles -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Andrew Munnik -- Masque Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

4%

Graham Hopkins -- Artscape

MY FAIR LADY

4%

Mark Richardson -- Artscape

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

3%

Belinda Henwood -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

3%

Sharon Wagner -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Ethan Wilton -- Masque Theatre

JULIUS CAESAR

28%

Nkosinathi Mazwai -- Artscape Arena

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

27%

Liesl Coppin -- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

24%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa -- Guild Theatre

NOISES OFF!

14%

Michael Mittendorf -- Theatre on the Bay

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

8%

Kathryn Griffiths -- Masque Theatre

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

31%

- Baxter theatre

THE MAGIC BOX

29%

- Artscape

ALADDIN

15%

- Canal Walk

PUSS IN BOOTS

10%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS

7%

- National Arts Festival

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY

6%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

KABOOM

1%

- Baxter Theatre

28%

The Outlore Base

21%

Theatre on the Bay

13%

Guild Theatre

9%

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

7%

Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

5%

The Masque Theatre

4%

Theatre Arts

4%

Kalk Bay Theatre

3%

The Drama Factory

2%

Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant

2%

Kaapstad Toneelhuis

2%

Milnerton Playhouse Theatre

1%

Masque Theatre

