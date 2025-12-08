 tracker
Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; The Outlore Base Leads Favorite Theatre!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 08, 2025
Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; The Outlore Base Leads Favorite Theatre! Image
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Daniel Anderson - THE TRAMP - Theatre on the Square 20%

Jonathan Roxmouth - MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY - Teatro, Montecasino 18%

Kimberley Buckle - THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE - The Outlore Base 18%

Julie-Anne McDowell - MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 17%

Ashley Dowds - CIRCLE SONG - Theatre Arts 10%

Sue Diepeveen - MS B-HAVED - The Drama Factory 4%

Toni Morkel - COTTONWOOL KID - Theatre Arts 4%

Zanne Stapelberg - ONCE UPON A TUNE - Suidoosterfees, Artscape 4%

Roland du Preez - RESCUE REMEDY - Kaapstad Toneelhuis 2%

Meg van Wyk - TUTTI FRUTTI - Pichi Keane 2%

Terence Bridget - NO SOACE ON LONG STREET - Artscape 2%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jared Schaedler - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 20%

Sonwa Sakuba - THE TRAMP - Theatre on the Square 19%

Liam Gillespie - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 19%

Duane Alexander - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 12%

Simone Mann - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 12%

Lee van der Merwe - FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 11%

Duane Alexander - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 7%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio - THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 17%

Nial Griffin - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 16%

Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 15%

Marcel Meyer - JULIUS CAESER - Artscape Arena 12%

Terrence Bray - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 11%

Maritha Visagie - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 10%

Nicky Enticott - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 8%

Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie - MY FAIR LADY - The Playhouse Company 7%

Lara Basson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 5%

Best Dance Production
JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 34%

IN FLUX - The Lane Theatre 25%

FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 21%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 13%

BEYOND - LAMTA 7%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Paul Griffiths - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 42%

Greg Karvellas - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ArtsCape 23%

Steven Stead - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 20%

Steven Stead - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 12%

Philippa van Ryneveld - THE LONG WAY HOME - Milnerton Playhouse 4%

Best Direction Of A Play
Kimberley Buckle - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 20%

Sonwa Sakuba - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 17%

How Now Brown Cow - MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 15%

Chris Weare - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 13%

Barbara Basel - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 9%

Neil Coppen - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 8%

Sylvaine Strike - COTTONWOOL KID - Theatre Arts 5%

Louis Viljeon - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 5%

Zubayr Charles - DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO - Artscape Arena 4%

Jennifer Steyn - EARTHSIDE - Theatre Arts 3%

Best Ensemble
EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 38%

BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 15%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre on the Bay 11%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 10%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 7%

THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 4%

THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 3%

MY FAIR LADY - The Playhouse Company 3%

FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 2%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 2%

JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 2%

THE TEMPEST - Maynardville 2%

IT'S GONNA BE MAY - Masque Theatre 1%

LA RONDE - Baxter Theatre 1%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 33%

Kimberley Buckle - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 20%

Jabu Ngubeni - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 16%

Farley Whitfield - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 13%

Tina le Roux - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 9%

Gary Fargher - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 9%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kurt Haupt - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 30%

Garth Tavares - MUSICAL MONDAYS - The Outlore Base 30%

Charl Johan Lingerfelder - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 16%

Evan Roberts - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 12%

Kevin Kraak - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 11%

Best Musical
JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 39%

MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 26%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 21%

THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 14%

Best New Play Or Musical
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 50%

THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 22%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 15%

THE LONG WAY HOME - Milnerton Playhouse Theatre 13%

Best Performer In A Musical
John Marshall - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 25%

Danielle Bosman - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 20%

Tsepho Ncokoane - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 15%

Stuart Brown - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 12%

Keely Crocker - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ArtsCape 8%

Lucy Tops - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 8%

Craig Urbani - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 5%

Lea Mari - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 4%

Brittany Smith - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 3%

Ashley Scott - DARE TO DREAM - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 1%

Best Performer In A Play
David Viviers - MOFFIE - Baxter Theatre 24%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 21%

John Conrad & Gianluca Gironi - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 14%

Andrew Buckland - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 10%

Aidan Scott - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 8%

Jason Bailey - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 7%

Siyolise Zicina - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 7%

Gialuca Gironi - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 5%

Jenny Stead - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 5%

Best Play
MOFFIE - Baxter Theatre 27%

BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 25%

THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 13%

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO - Artscape Arena 9%

MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 8%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 7%

HEDDA GABLER - Baxter Theatre 6%

UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 4%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sonwa Sakuba - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 19%

Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 16%

Naill Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 13%

Greg King - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 12%

Greg King - JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter Theatre 11%

Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 10%

Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 9%

Greg King - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 7%

Kieran McGregor - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Classen - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 51%

Brandon Bunyan - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 25%

Mark Malherbe - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 24%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Azande Dube - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 31%

Asanda Mngadi - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 25%

Keely Crocker - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 16%

Charlie Bouguenon - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 5%

Bryan Hiles - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 5%

Andrew Munnik - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 4%

Graham Hopkins - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 4%

Mark Richardson - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 4%

Belinda Henwood - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 3%

Sharon Wagner - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 3%

Ethan Wilton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Nkosinathi Mazwai - JULIUS CAESAR - Artscape Arena 28%

Liesl Coppin - JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter Theatre 27%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 24%

Michael Mittendorf - NOISES OFF! - Theatre on the Bay 14%

Kathryn Griffiths - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 8%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter theatre 31%

THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape 29%

ALADDIN - Canal Walk 15%

PUSS IN BOOTS - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 10%

I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS - National Arts Festival 7%

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 6%

KABOOM - Baxter Theatre 1%

Favorite Local Theatre
The Outlore Base 28%

Theatre on the Bay 21%

Guild Theatre 13%

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 9%

Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 7%

The Masque Theatre 5%

Theatre Arts 4%

Kalk Bay Theatre 4%

The Drama Factory 3%

Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant 2%

Kaapstad Toneelhuis 2%

Milnerton Playhouse Theatre 2%

Masque Theatre 1%

