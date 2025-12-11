Cape Town Opera Will Perform GERSHWIN IN THE PARK

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Sunday 15 February 2026, Cape Town Opera will present Gershwin in the Park, a one-night-only celebration of the golden age of American music at the Maynardville Open-Air Festival.

Set under the stars in Maynardville Park, this concert showcases pieces from Porgy and Bess like 'It ain’t necessarily so’ and ‘Summertime' and other Gershwin favourites like 'I got rhythm', 'A stairway to Paradise' and 'Rhapsody in Blue' for solo piano by Jan Hugo. Featuring some of South Africa’s most exceptional talents, including the award-winning Cape Town Opera Vocal Ensemble, the Judith Neilsen Young Artists, and CTO House Soloists, this unforgettable evening harmonises jazz, opera and Broadway in a magical outdoor setting.

As one of Cape Town’s most enchanting festivals, Maynardville provides an atmospheric outdoor experience that transforms ordinary nights into extraordinary outings.

Gershwin in the Park starts at 6:30pm and is 120 minutes in duration with one interval. Tickets cost from R254 through Quicket and advance booking is highly recommended. ENDS

South Africa Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JOSEPH (Theatre on the Bay) 41.1% of votes 2. MY FAIR LADY (Artscape Arena) 25.5% of votes 3. THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre) 19.6% of votes Vote Now!