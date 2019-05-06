Masque Theatre Presents PROOF

May. 6, 2019  

Masque Theatre Presents PROOF

Proof at the Masque Theatre is part of the fundraising initiative to celebrate the Masque Theatre's 60th Birthday.

Sam is brilliant and possibly "crazy", just like her father is, or rather was. When he dies and leaves behind a paradigm-shifting proof about prime numbers she finds herself fighting against walking in her father's footsteps, both mathematically and mentally in a desperate attempt to stay in control.

Directed by Michaela Richards with performances by Jess Pybus, Quinlan Oliphant and voice work by the ever talented Guy McDonald- Proof is a show not to be missed!

15-18 and 23-25 May 2019

R100

Bookings through Computicket / 021 788 1898 / bookings@masquetheatre.co.za



