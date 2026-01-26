PAPER MOON Set For Landmark 2026 Season At Theatre Arts

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Arts has announced the arrival of Paper Moon, a centerpiece of the theatre's highly anticipated 2026 performance calendar. Running from 5 to 7 February 2026 at 20:00, this production marks a defining moment in the company's first season of the year, promising an evening of enchantment behind the iconic Blue Doors of Observatory.

Created by celebrated magician and theatre maker Jesse Brooks, Paper Moon is far more than a traditional magic show. Directed by the legendary Megan Choritz, the production serves as a poetic and playful exploration of illusion and the fragile beauty of belief. It stands as a testament to the caliber of work Theatre Arts is committed to hosting this year, bringing together world class talent to create intimate, transformative experiences.

Jesse Brooks, the visionary behind the creative studio Know Wonder, brings a wealth of international experience across film and live performance. His work is dedicated to crafting immersive environments that reconnect audiences with a sense of wonder. For this production, he joins forces with Megan Choritz, one of South Africa's most respected theatrical voices. As an award winning playwright, novelist, and director, Choritz's involvement ensures a narrative depth that elevates the performance into a profound piece of art.

Reflecting on the collaborative process, Choritz describes the journey as a personal awakening. She notes that working with Brooks has allowed her to find a new creative light, breaking open her perspectives as an activist and artist to embrace the pure imagination of the project. This synergy between director and performer results in a work that invites the audience to slow down, look closer, and rediscover how art can mend the spirit.

As Theatre Arts embarks on its 2026 season, Paper Moon represents the innovative and high quality storytelling that defines our venue. Whether you are a lifelong believer in magic or someone looking to rediscover your sense of wonder, this production is an essential highlight of the Cape Town cultural calendar.