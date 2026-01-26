MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON to be Presented at The Drama Factory

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

My Name Is Lucy Barton, written by Elizabeth Strout adapted by Rona Munro, will be presented at The Drama Factory, directed by Charmaine Weir Smith, and performed by Julie-Anne McDowell, presented by How Now Brown Cow Productions.

About My Name Is Lucy Barton

Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout explores the most tender relationship of all – the one between a mother and daughter. Longlisted for the Man Booker Prize 2016, a #1 New York Times Bestseller and now a Naledi Theatre Award nominee for Best Solo Performance, My Name Is Lucy Barton is the story of a writer reckoning with the legacy of a scarred family life and is for anyone who has questioned how family defines oneself. It is a powerful narrative of hope and triumph about a woman who finds her truth and reclaims her story.

Lucy Barton wakes after an operation to discover – much to her surprise – her estranged mother at the foot of her bed. Over the course of her mother's visit, she and Lucy seem to reconnect, but just below the surface lies the tension and longing that have informed every aspect of Lucy's life. Lucy's encounter with her mother brings into sharp focus her troubled childhood in rural Illinois and her current life in New York City. Knitting these powerful memories together, Lucy begins to come to terms with her past and her future as a writer. My Name is Lucy Barton is a story for anyone who has questioned how family defines oneself. It is a powerful narrative of hope and triumph about a woman who finds her truth and reclaims her story. The production stars multiple award-nominated actor Julie-Anne McDowell (The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Revlon Girl) and is directed by multiple-award winning Charmaine Weir-Smith (The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Train Driver). Design is by Kieran McGregor (Expelled).

My Name Is Lucy Barton has been adapted for the stage as a one woman show by acclaimed TV, Film and Theatre writer Rona Munro (winner of the Evening Standard Award, NOOK Award and the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award). It opened at The Bridge Theatre in London in 2018 starring Laura Linney who reprised her role on Broadway in 2020.