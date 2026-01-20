ETHEL – A Tribute To The Great Ethel Merman Comes to The Drama Factory

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

With signature songs from Merman's greatest hits — including classics from Annie Get Your Gun, Gypsy, Anything Goes, and more — Bobbert channels the unmistakable brass, wit, and warmth that made Merman a Broadway institution. Using minimal props and clever projected backdrops, the show lets personality, performance, and pure vocal force take center stage. Known for her dynamic comic timing and vocal fearlessness, Bobbert weaves Merman's larger-than-life persona with her own modern perspective, creating a show that is both a tribute and a conversation across generations. ETHEL celebrates ambition, vulnerability, and the sheer joy of belting your heart out — just like the woman who defined the Broadway belt. Whether you're a devoted musical theatre buff or simply love a night of bold entertainment, ETHEL promises a cabaret experience filled with laughter, nostalgia, and show-stopping moments.

Performances run 20-21 February 2026.