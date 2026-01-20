BUMP AND GRIND Comes to The Drama Factory

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bump and Grind reunites comedy power-duo Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert in a brand-new musical comedy packed with hilarious characters, catchy hits, and their signature off-the-wall humour. Directed by Daisy Spencer, it's high-energy, laugh-out-loud entertainment from two of South Africa's favourites.

Bump and Grind is the latest musical comedy from South African favourites Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert. Bursting with high-energy humour, outrageous characters, and a playlist of thumping hits, the show blends new creations with beloved recurring favourites like Elvis impersonators Bruce and Charmaine, retirement rebels Dot and Max, and the ever-philosophical Dr Veejay. Directed and choreographed by Daisy Spencer, Bump and Grind showcases McIlroy and Bobbert's unbeatable comedic chemistry in a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud celebration of music, madness, and pure entertainment.

Audiences can once again look forward to: Bruce and Charmaine — the unforgettable Elvis impersonator duo whose rhinestones shine almost as brightly as their egos. Dot and Max — navigating the quirks, chaos, and questionable hobbies of retirement village life. Dr Veejay — everyone's favourite armchair philosopher, dispensing “wisdom” that's occasionally helpful and always hilarious. Adding to this madcap mix is a host of brand-new characters guaranteed to become instant favourites. Prepare to be on your feet — or rolling in the aisles — as they deliver another unforgettable comedy spectacular.

Performances run 19-22 February.