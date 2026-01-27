Sue Diepeveen to Stage New Comedy MS.B-HAVED at Theatre Arts in February

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following her previous hit, the hilarious, poignant one-woman show So You Want to Be a Trophy Wife, Sue Diepeveen will present another incisive solo act comedy. Directed by Natasha Sutherland marking her directorial debut and starring Diepeveen, Ms.B-haved will be performed from 11 – 15 February at Theatre Arts.

Ms.B-haved sees beloved teacher Sally Burkett in disgrace! After thirty years of teaching, she finds her reputation in tatters as she is suspended from Littleman Junior Preparatory School for a misdemeanour that could well get her fired. The infamous school drop off zone has become a hotbed of gossip; the guessing game surrounding her scandal is jamming all the parent group apps. Come laugh along with firecracker Sally as she ponders her fate, whilst unpacking what brought her to her current hell of Zoom teaching online!

Ms.B-haved explores the extremes expected from educators, parents and learners in an ever-shifting world and the reaches of ‘cancel culture' that have become the norm. Whilst Diepeveen's new play tickles one's funny bone, it also explores the trepidation, nostalgia and tenacity that presents itself when inevitable change challenges our identity and worth. We meet various new-age parents who add colour to this landscape as Diepeveen explores the nuances of the important relationship between parent and teacher. The audience is kept guessing as potential disastrous scenarios are brought to life, all of which can lead to suspension of a teacher. The suspense is heightened by the increasing pressure through social media for the truth to be exposed. In a ‘woke' world can Sally navigate her way through to retirement or will the Board axe her?

“I loved creating this new character and what a treat to have the opportunity to work with the insanely talented Natasha Sutherland to bring her to life,” says Diepeveen. “I have been fascinated by how more mature teachers have had to learn to adapt with changing times and to stay abreast of trends. This was never more apparent than during COVID where our teachers showed their true mettle. Society owes a great deal to educators who are on the coal face every day.”

The play explores the unrealistic expectations that educators and parents face on a daily basis as we delve into the busy lives that are so much a part of current norms. Diepeveen spent much time researching the scenarios, which while laughable, are entirely true.

Director Natahsa Sutherland helped craft the script adding an extra shared layer to the narrative in her added role as Dramaturg. Teachers and parents have the toughest job in society and the play looks at how the adults in the mix need to stay one step ahead and with things like AI ,this is almost an impossible task. The irony of course, is that children are taught by everyone and everything and shaping them into well rounded humans is a full time job.

