The Masque to Host A VALENTINE'S SOIREE - FROM DISNEY, WITH LOVE This February

The Masque will present its popular celebration of love with A Valentine's Soiree - From Disney, With Love. This year, be captivated by an evening of love songs from everyone's favourite Disney movies. A Valentine's Soiree - From Disney, With Love will be performed on 13 & 14 February at 19h30.

What better way to spend date night than a magical evening at the theatre, enjoying live singing, great company and the option to buy delicious snacks from the bar. Of course, no one does love quite like Disney, so you're sure to feel the romance.

The cast of talented singers will entertain you with enchanting songs such as, Some Day My Prince Will Come from Snow White, Love Is An Open Door from Frozen, So Close from Enchanted, and much more!

A Valentine's Soiree - From Disney, With Love features the powerhouse voices of performers Claire Thomson, Jessi Faith Africa, Kay Mosiane, Kim Mortimer, Linley Meavers, Matt Esbach, Melissa Natalie, Qondèa Avril Mkansi and Rufaro Mvududu.

Tickets cost R150 per person for couples and R180 for an individual ticket.