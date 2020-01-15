HERE'S TO YOU The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook Returns

Everyone knows the songs of Simon & Garfunkel and between 31 Jan and 8 March, you will be able to hear them all live at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre - AGAIN! Expect to hear all the hits, including BRIDGE OVER TROUBLED WATER, CECILIA, THE SOUND OF SILENCE, SCARBOROUGH FAIR, YOU CAN CALL ME AL, MRS. ROBINSON and GRACELAND.

HERE'S TO YOU Is performed by a stellar all South African cast of 8 talented singers who all play musical instruments. Under the Musical Directorhip of Wessel Odendaal, the cast is lead by Josh Ansley (#thevoiceSA2017 Runner-up) on guitar with Ashleigh Butcher on Banjo/Guitar/Ukelele, Daniel Geddes on Keyboards, Hanna So on Piano/Violin/Cello, Justin Swartz on Guitar/Vocal Percussion, Phindile Dube on Percussion and Sanli Jooste on Cello.



The show features thrillingly fresh, yet faithful re-interpretations of Simon & Garfunkel`s evergreen songs, blending nostalgia and imagination, so that generations, young and old can discover the magic of their music as if for the very first time.

HERE'S TO YOU runs from 31 Jan to 8 March 2020, with performances at 20:00 from Wednesdays to Saturdays, as well at 15:00 on Saturdays and 15:00 on Sundays. Tickets are available from R100 through Computicket (www.computicket.co.za).





