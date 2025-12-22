 tracker
Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; Theatre on the Bay Leads Favorite Theatre!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 22, 2025
Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; Theatre on the Bay Leads Favorite Theatre! Image
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jonathan Roxmouth - MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY - Teatro, Montecasino 27%

Daniel Anderson - THE TRAMP - Theatre on the Square 16%

Kimberley Buckle - THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE - The Outlore Base 13%

Julie-Anne McDowell - MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 11%

Ashley Dowds - CIRCLE SONG - Theatre Arts 8%

Sue Diepeveen - MS B-HAVED - The Drama Factory 7%

Toni Morkel - COTTONWOOL KID - Theatre Arts 6%

Roland du Preez - RESCUE REMEDY - Kaapstad Toneelhuis 5%

Zanne Stapelberg - ONCE UPON A TUNE - Suidoosterfees, Artscape 3%

Meg van Wyk - TUTTI FRUTTI - Pichi Keane 2%

Terence Bridget - NO SOACE ON LONG STREET - Artscape 2%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jared Schaedler & Duane Alexander - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 28%

Duane Alexander - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 14%

Duane Alexander - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 14%

Simone Mann - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 14%

Liam Gillespie - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 12%

Sonwa Sakuba - THE TRAMP - Theatre on the Square 11%

Lee van der Merwe - FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 7%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nial Griffin - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 26%

Maritha Visagie - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 13%

Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 13%

Terrence Bray - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 12%

Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio - THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 12%

Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie - MY FAIR LADY - The Playhouse Company 9%

Marcel Meyer - JULIUS CAESER - Artscape Arena 6%

Nicky Enticott - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 5%

Lara Basson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 3%

Best Dance Production
JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 34%

BEYOND - LAMTA 22%

FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 16%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 14%

IN FLUX - The Lane Theatre 14%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Greg Karvellas - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ArtsCape 27%

Steven Stead - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 23%

Paul Griffiths - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 20%

Chris Weare - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 17%

Steven Stead - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 10%

Philippa van Ryneveld - THE LONG WAY HOME - Milnerton Playhouse 3%

Best Direction Of A Play
Zubayr Charles - DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO - Artscape Arena 16%

Kimberley Buckle - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 15%

How Now Brown Cow - MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 15%

Neil Coppen - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 15%

Sylvaine Strike - COTTONWOOL KID - Theatre Arts 12%

Sonwa Sakuba - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 12%

Barbara Basel - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 8%

Louis Viljeon - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 4%

Jennifer Steyn - EARTHSIDE - Theatre Arts 3%

Best Ensemble
JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 23%

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 21%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 14%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 10%

BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 8%

MY FAIR LADY - The Playhouse Company 6%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 5%

THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 5%

THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 3%

THE TEMPEST - Maynardville 3%

FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 1%

LA RONDE - Baxter Theatre 1%

IT'S GONNA BE MAY - Masque Theatre 1%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 45%

Farley Whitfield - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 14%

Kimberley Buckle - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 14%

Tina le Roux - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 11%

Jabu Ngubeni - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 9%

Gary Fargher - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 8%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kurt Haupt - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 32%

Charl Johan Lingerfelder - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 23%

Garth Tavares - MUSICAL MONDAYS - The Outlore Base 18%

Kevin Kraak - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 15%

Evan Roberts - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 12%

Best Musical
JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 28%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 23%

THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 16%

MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 14%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 12%

THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 7%

Best New Play Or Musical
THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 45%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 32%

THE LONG WAY HOME - Milnerton Playhouse Theatre 23%

Best Performer In A Musical
John Conrad & Gianluca Gironi - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 19%

Tsepho Ncokoane - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 15%

John Marshall - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 12%

Stuart Brown - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 12%

Lucy Tops - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 10%

Danielle Bosman - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 8%

Gialuca Gironi - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 7%

Craig Urbani - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 6%

Lea Mari - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 6%

Brittany Smith - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 4%

Ashley Scott - DARE TO DREAM - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 1%

Best Performer In A Play
David Viviers - MOFFIE - Baxter Theatre 35%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 16%

Andrew Buckland - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 14%

Aidan Scott - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 13%

Jason Bailey - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 8%

Jenny Stead - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 8%

Siyolise Zicina - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 6%

Best Play
MOFFIE - Baxter Theatre 31%

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO - Artscape Arena 19%

BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 16%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 9%

HEDDA GABLER - Baxter Theatre 8%

MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 8%

UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 6%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Greg King - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 23%

Naill Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 15%

Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 13%

Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 12%

Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 11%

Sonwa Sakuba - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 10%

Greg King - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 8%

Greg King - JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter Theatre 6%

Kieran McGregor - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Classen - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 49%

Mark Malherbe - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 27%

Brandon Bunyan - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 24%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Keely Crocker - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 31%

Azande Dube - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 18%

Asanda Mngadi - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 14%

Bryan Hiles - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 6%

Graham Hopkins - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 6%

Belinda Henwood - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 6%

Mark Richardson - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 5%

Charlie Bouguenon - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 5%

Andrew Munnik - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 4%

Sharon Wagner - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 3%

Ethan Wilton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Michael Mittendorf - NOISES OFF! - Theatre on the Bay 33%

Liesl Coppin - JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter Theatre 24%

Nkosinathi Mazwai - JULIUS CAESAR - Artscape Arena 22%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 13%

Kathryn Griffiths - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 8%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape 32%

JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter theatre 22%

ALADDIN - Canal Walk 19%

PUSS IN BOOTS - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 11%

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 9%

I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS - National Arts Festival 5%

KABOOM - Baxter Theatre 2%

Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre on the Bay 26%

Kalk Bay Theatre 19%

The Outlore Base 13%

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 10%

Theatre Arts 10%

Guild Theatre 6%

The Drama Factory 5%

Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 3%

The Masque Theatre 3%

Kaapstad Toneelhuis 2%

Milnerton Playhouse Theatre 2%

Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant 1%

Masque Theatre 1%

Best Musical - Top 3
1. JOSEPH (Theatre on the Bay)
28% of votes
2. DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Artscape)
23.2% of votes
3. THRILL ME (Theatre on the Bay)
16.1% of votes

