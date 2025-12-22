Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; Theatre on the Bay Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jonathan Roxmouth
- MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY
- Teatro, Montecasino
27%
Daniel Anderson
- THE TRAMP
- Theatre on the Square
16%
Kimberley Buckle
- THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE
- The Outlore Base
13%
Julie-Anne McDowell
- MY NAME IS LUCY
- Baxter Theatre
11%
Ashley Dowds
- CIRCLE SONG
- Theatre Arts
8%
Sue Diepeveen
- MS B-HAVED
- The Drama Factory
7%
Toni Morkel
- COTTONWOOL KID
- Theatre Arts
6%
Roland du Preez
- RESCUE REMEDY
- Kaapstad Toneelhuis
5%
Zanne Stapelberg
- ONCE UPON A TUNE
- Suidoosterfees, Artscape
3%
Meg van Wyk
- TUTTI FRUTTI
- Pichi Keane
2%
Terence Bridget
- NO SOACE ON LONG STREET
- Artscape
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jared Schaedler & Duane Alexander
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
28%
Duane Alexander
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
14%
Duane Alexander
- HOLLYWOOD
- Theatre on the Bay
14%
Simone Mann
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
14%
Liam Gillespie
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
12%
Sonwa Sakuba
- THE TRAMP
- Theatre on the Square
11%
Lee van der Merwe
- FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
7%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nial Griffin
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
26%
Maritha Visagie
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
13%
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
13%
Terrence Bray
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
12%
Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio
- THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
12%
Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie
- MY FAIR LADY
- The Playhouse Company
9%
Marcel Meyer
- JULIUS CAESER
- Artscape Arena
6%
Nicky Enticott
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
5%
Lara Basson
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
3%Best Dance Production JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
34%BEYOND
- LAMTA
22%FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
16%HOLLYWOOD
- Theatre on the Bay
14%IN FLUX
- The Lane Theatre
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Greg Karvellas
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- ArtsCape
27%
Steven Stead
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
23%
Paul Griffiths
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
20%
Chris Weare
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
17%
Steven Stead
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
10%
Philippa van Ryneveld
- THE LONG WAY HOME
- Milnerton Playhouse
3%Best Direction Of A Play
Zubayr Charles
- DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO
- Artscape Arena
16%
Kimberley Buckle
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
15%
How Now Brown Cow
- MY NAME IS LUCY
- Baxter Theatre
15%
Neil Coppen
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
15%
Sylvaine Strike
- COTTONWOOL KID
- Theatre Arts
12%
Sonwa Sakuba
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
12%
Barbara Basel
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
8%
Louis Viljeon
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
4%
Jennifer Steyn
- EARTHSIDE
- Theatre Arts
3%Best Ensemble JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
23%EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
21%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
14%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
10%BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
8%MY FAIR LADY
- The Playhouse Company
6%HOLLYWOOD
- Theatre on the Bay
5%THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
5%THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
3%THE TEMPEST
- Maynardville
3%FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
1%LA RONDE
- Baxter Theatre
1%IT'S GONNA BE MAY
- Masque Theatre
1%MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
45%
Farley Whitfield
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
14%
Kimberley Buckle
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
14%
Tina le Roux
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
11%
Jabu Ngubeni
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
9%
Gary Fargher
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
8%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kurt Haupt
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
32%
Charl Johan Lingerfelder
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
23%
Garth Tavares
- MUSICAL MONDAYS
- The Outlore Base
18%
Kevin Kraak
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
15%
Evan Roberts
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
7%Best Musical JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
28%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
23%THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
16%MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
14%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
12%THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
7%Best New Play Or Musical THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
45%MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
32%THE LONG WAY HOME
- Milnerton Playhouse Theatre
23%Best Performer In A Musical
John Conrad & Gianluca Gironi
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
19%
Tsepho Ncokoane
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
15%
John Marshall
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
12%
Stuart Brown
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
12%
Lucy Tops
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
10%
Danielle Bosman
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
8%
Gialuca Gironi
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
7%
Craig Urbani
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
6%
Lea Mari
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
6%
Brittany Smith
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
4%
Ashley Scott
- DARE TO DREAM
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
1%Best Performer In A Play
David Viviers
- MOFFIE
- Baxter Theatre
35%
ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
16%
Andrew Buckland
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
14%
Aidan Scott
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
13%
Jason Bailey
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
8%
Jenny Stead
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
8%
Siyolise Zicina
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
6%Best Play MOFFIE
- Baxter Theatre
31%DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO
- Artscape Arena
19%BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
16%THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
9%HEDDA GABLER
- Baxter Theatre
8%MY NAME IS LUCY
- Baxter Theatre
8%UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
6%MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
Greg King
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
23%
Naill Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
15%
Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
13%
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
12%
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
11%
Sonwa Sakuba
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
10%
Greg King
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
8%
Greg King
- JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter Theatre
6%
Kieran McGregor
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Classen
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
49%
Mark Malherbe
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
27%
Brandon Bunyan
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
24%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Keely Crocker
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
31%
Azande Dube
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
18%
Asanda Mngadi
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
14%
Bryan Hiles
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
6%
Graham Hopkins
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
6%
Belinda Henwood
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
6%
Mark Richardson
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
5%
Charlie Bouguenon
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
5%
Andrew Munnik
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
4%
Sharon Wagner
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
3%
Ethan Wilton
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Michael Mittendorf
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre on the Bay
33%
Liesl Coppin
- JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter Theatre
24%
Nkosinathi Mazwai
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Artscape Arena
22%
ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
13%
Kathryn Griffiths
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
8%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape
32%JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter theatre
22%ALADDIN
- Canal Walk
19%PUSS IN BOOTS
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
11%BLUEY'S BIG PLAY
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
9%I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS
- National Arts Festival
5%KABOOM
- Baxter Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre on the Bay
26%
Kalk Bay Theatre
19%
The Outlore Base
13%
Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
10%
Theatre Arts
10%
Guild Theatre
6%
The Drama Factory
5%
Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
3%
The Masque Theatre
3%
Kaapstad Toneelhuis
2%
Milnerton Playhouse Theatre
2%
Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant
1%
Masque Theatre
1%