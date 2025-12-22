Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; Theatre on the Bay Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jonathan Roxmouth - MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY - Teatro, Montecasino 27%

THE TRAMP

16%

Daniel Anderson -- Theatre on the Square

THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE

13%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

MY NAME IS LUCY

11%

Julie-Anne McDowell -- Baxter Theatre

CIRCLE SONG

8%

Ashley Dowds -- Theatre Arts

MS B-HAVED

7%

Sue Diepeveen -- The Drama Factory

COTTONWOOL KID

6%

Toni Morkel -- Theatre Arts

RESCUE REMEDY

5%

Roland du Preez -- Kaapstad Toneelhuis

ONCE UPON A TUNE

3%

Zanne Stapelberg -- Suidoosterfees, Artscape

TUTTI FRUTTI

2%

Meg van Wyk -- Pichi Keane

NO SOACE ON LONG STREET

2%

Terence Bridget -- Artscape

JOSEPH

28%

Jared Schaedler & Duane Alexander -- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

14%

Duane Alexander -- Artscape Arena

HOLLYWOOD

14%

Duane Alexander -- Theatre on the Bay

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

14%

Simone Mann -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE CARDINAL

12%

Liam Gillespie -- The Outlore Base

THE TRAMP

11%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Theatre on the Square

FREE FALL

7%

Lee van der Merwe -- The Outlore Base

JOSEPH

26%

Nial Griffin -- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

13%

Maritha Visagie -- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

13%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

12%

Terrence Bray -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE MAGIC BOX

12%

Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MY FAIR LADY

9%

Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie -- The Playhouse Company

JULIUS CAESER

6%

Marcel Meyer -- Artscape Arena

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

Nicky Enticott -- Masque Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

3%

Lara Basson -- Masque Theatre

JOSEPH

34%

- Theatre on the Bay

BEYOND

22%

- LAMTA

FREE FALL

16%

- The Outlore Base

HOLLYWOOD

14%

- Theatre on the Bay

IN FLUX

14%

- The Lane Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

27%

Greg Karvellas -- ArtsCape

MY FAIR LADY

23%

Steven Stead -- Artscape Arena

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

20%

Paul Griffiths -- Artscape Arena

THRILL ME

17%

Chris Weare -- Theatre on the Bay

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

10%

Steven Stead -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE LONG WAY HOME

3%

Philippa van Ryneveld -- Milnerton Playhouse

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO

16%

Zubayr Charles -- Artscape Arena

THE CARDINAL

15%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

MY NAME IS LUCY

15%

How Now Brown Cow -- Baxter Theatre

UNRULY

15%

Neil Coppen -- Baxter Theatre

COTTONWOOL KID

12%

Sylvaine Strike -- Theatre Arts

BUZANI KUBAWO

12%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Guild Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

8%

Barbara Basel -- Masque Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

4%

Louis Viljeon -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

EARTHSIDE

3%

Jennifer Steyn -- Theatre Arts

JOSEPH

23%

- Theatre on the Bay

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

21%

- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

14%

- Artscape

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

10%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

8%

- Guild Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

6%

- The Playhouse Company

HOLLYWOOD

5%

- Theatre on the Bay

THE MAGIC BOX

5%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE CARDINAL

3%

- The Outlore Base

THE TEMPEST

3%

- Maynardville

FREE FALL

1%

- The Outlore Base

LA RONDE

1%

- Baxter Theatre

IT'S GONNA BE MAY

1%

- Masque Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

0%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

45%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

14%

Farley Whitfield -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE CARDINAL

14%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

UNRULY

11%

Tina le Roux -- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

9%

Jabu Ngubeni -- Guild Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

8%

Gary Fargher -- Masque Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

32%

Kurt Haupt -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

JOSEPH

23%

Charl Johan Lingerfelder -- Theatre on the Bay

MUSICAL MONDAYS

18%

Garth Tavares -- The Outlore Base

MY FAIR LADY

15%

Kevin Kraak -- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

12%

Evan Roberts -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

JOSEPH

28%

- Theatre on the Bay

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

23%

- Artscape

THRILL ME

16%

- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

14%

- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

12%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE MAGIC BOX

7%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE CARDINAL

45%

- The Outlore Base

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

32%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

THE LONG WAY HOME

23%

- Milnerton Playhouse Theatre

THRILL ME

19%

John Conrad & Gianluca Gironi -- Theatre on the Bay

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

15%

Tsepho Ncokoane -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

12%

John Marshall -- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

12%

Stuart Brown -- Artscape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

10%

Lucy Tops -- Artscape

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

8%

Danielle Bosman -- Artscape Arena

THRILL ME

7%

Gialuca Gironi -- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

6%

Craig Urbani -- Artscape Arena

MY FAIR LADY

6%

Lea Mari -- Artscape Arena

MY FAIR LADY

4%

Brittany Smith -- Artscape Arena

DARE TO DREAM

1%

Ashley Scott -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MOFFIE

35%

David Viviers -- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

16%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa -- Guild Theatre

UNRULY

14%

Andrew Buckland -- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

13%

Aidan Scott -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

8%

Jason Bailey -- Masque Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

8%

Jenny Stead -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

BUZANI KUBAWO

6%

Siyolise Zicina -- Guild Theatre

MOFFIE

31%

- Baxter Theatre

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO

19%

- Artscape Arena

BUZANI KUBAWO

16%

- Guild Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

9%

- Masque Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

8%

- Baxter Theatre

MY NAME IS LUCY

8%

- Baxter Theatre

UNRULY

6%

- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

3%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

MY FAIR LADY

23%

Greg King -- Artscape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

15%

Naill Griffin -- Artscape

THE CARDINAL

13%

Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie -- The Outlore Base

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

12%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

11%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape

BUZANI KUBAWO

10%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Guild Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

8%

Greg King -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

6%

Greg King -- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

3%

Kieran McGregor -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

49%

David Classen -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MY FAIR LADY

27%

Mark Malherbe -- Artscape

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

24%

Brandon Bunyan -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

31%

Keely Crocker -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

18%

Azande Dube -- Artscape Arena

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

14%

Asanda Mngadi -- Artscape Arena

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

6%

Bryan Hiles -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

6%

Graham Hopkins -- Artscape

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

6%

Belinda Henwood -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

5%

Mark Richardson -- Artscape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

5%

Charlie Bouguenon -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Andrew Munnik -- Masque Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

3%

Sharon Wagner -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Ethan Wilton -- Masque Theatre

NOISES OFF!

33%

Michael Mittendorf -- Theatre on the Bay

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

24%

Liesl Coppin -- Baxter Theatre

JULIUS CAESAR

22%

Nkosinathi Mazwai -- Artscape Arena

BUZANI KUBAWO

13%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa -- Guild Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

8%

Kathryn Griffiths -- Masque Theatre

THE MAGIC BOX

32%

- Artscape

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

22%

- Baxter theatre

ALADDIN

19%

- Canal Walk

PUSS IN BOOTS

11%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY

9%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS

5%

- National Arts Festival

KABOOM

2%

- Baxter Theatre

26%

Theatre on the Bay

19%

Kalk Bay Theatre

13%

The Outlore Base

10%

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

10%

Theatre Arts

6%

Guild Theatre

5%

The Drama Factory

3%

Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

3%

The Masque Theatre

2%

Kaapstad Toneelhuis

2%

Milnerton Playhouse Theatre

1%

Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant

1%

Masque Theatre

